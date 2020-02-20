The new ‘Westworld’ trailer for the third season teases a potentially deadly showdown between Dolores and Maeve

- source
- HBO
- The third season of HBO’s sci-fi drama “Westworld” premieres on Sunday, March 15.
- In a new trailer released Thursday, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is shown joining forces with a new character, played by Aaron Paul, to exact revenge on the man responsible for their current plight.
- Meanwhile, a mysterious man commissions Maeve (Thandie Newton) to track down and kill Dolores, who quickly wreaks havoc on the human world after linking up with Paul’s character.
- Other characters like Arnold/Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and William/the Man in Black (Ed Harris) are also shown, although their role in Dolores’ uprising is unclear.
- The trailer culminates in an epic showdown between Maeve and Dolores, all while a piano cover of Aerosmith’s “Sweet Child of Mine” plays.
- Previous teasers for “Westworld” season three showed how the upcoming fictional drama will be part of a timeline based partially on real-world events (like the election of President Trump).
Your world. #Westworld pic.twitter.com/fxebCf22YT
— Westworld (@WestworldHBO) February 20, 2020