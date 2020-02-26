WeWork’s new CEO just tapped AT&T and movie theater execs for c-suite roles to build out his leadership team

caption Sandeep Mathrani starts at WeWork on February 18. source WeWork

WeWork’s executive team build out continues under its new CEO with the appointment of two new leaders.

Marissa Shorenstein will join WeWork as chief communications officer from AT&T, where she last was the president of the northern region.

Hamid Hashemi, who built movie theater-focused businesses, is the new chief product and experience officer, replacing Ralf Wenzel, a SoftBank managing partner who was named to the role in November.

Two executives will start at WeWork next month as new CEO Sandeep Mathrani continues to build out his leadership team.

The embattled office company named a chief communications officer and a chief product and experience officer on Wednesday.

Marissa Shorenstein will join WeWork as CCO from AT&T, where she last was the president of the northern region. At AT&T, she oversaw external and public affairs, working on regulatory and legislative issues and foundation activities.

Starting at WeWork on March 26, Shorenstein will oversee WeWork’s communications, public affairs, and social responsibility efforts.

Hamid Hashemi, who built movie theater-focused businesses, is the new chief product and experience officer starting March 2. He’ll oversee WeWork’s product organization, including design and member experience.

Hashemi most recently founded a movie theater company called IPIC Entertainment, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August. In December, the Wall Street Journal reported that Retirement Systems of Alabama, which manages money on behalf of teachers and other government workers, would take over the troubled movie theater chain.

Hashemi replaces Ralf Wenzel, a SoftBank managing partner who was named to the role in November. WeWork did not respond to an immediate request for comment about Wenzel’s role at the company.

The two appointments come as Mathrani, who started earlier this month, looks to round out his executive roster. Last week, Shyam Gidumal, a former Ernst & Young executive, was named WeWork’s new chief operating officer in Mathrani’s first major executive appointment.

WeWork also lacks a chief financial officer, chief technology officer, and a global head of real estate, among other top roles.

In recent weeks, the company has seen major departures, including its US president, who left last week, and head of enterprise sales Grant McGrail, whose resignation earlier this month was prompted by an ongoing investigation.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported McGrail had a romantic relationship with one of his subordinates, who he promoted.

