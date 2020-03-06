What are the symptoms of magnesium deficiency and how to treat it

caption Leafy greens, fruits, and nuts are magnesium-rich foods. source Westend61/Getty Images

Some of the causes of magnesium deficiency include long-term alcohol consumption, gastrointestinal diseases, old age, and type 2 diabetes.

Early signs of magnesium deficiency are loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and weakness.

You can treat magnesium deficiency by consuming foods – like leafy greens, nuts, and beans – that contain high amounts of magnesium.

Magnesium is a mineral that’s crucial for your body to function. It’s found throughout the body in bones, soft tissues, and cells, and plays a part in over 300 enzyme systems responsible for everything from controlling blood pressure, to synthesizing DNA, to generating energy for your body to function.

Since the mineral is responsible for so many bodily functions, a magnesium deficiency has the potential to be detrimental to your health. Here’s what you need to know.

Causes of magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency is not common, but it does happen. It’s estimated that 2.5% to 15% of the general population have hypomagnesemia, aka low levels of magnesium in the blood. There a few possible causes of magnesium deficiency:

Long-term excessive alcohol consumption: Drinking can trigger your body to excrete more magnesium than normal.

Gastrointestinal diseases: Certain gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease or irritable bowel disease (IBD) result in chronic diarrhea and hinder the body’s ability to absorb nutrients.

Old age: According to a 2008 study published in Magnesium Research, aging itself is a risk factor for magnesium deficiency. In fact, people most at risk of magnesium are the elderly and people who are critically ill. As we age, the body has a harder time absorbing magnesium and other nutrients, due to changes in stomach acid. Older adults are also more likely to be taking medications that might interfere with magnesium absorption.

Type 2 Diabetes: Diabetes, particularly type 2, is a risk factor. People with type 2 have insulin resistance, which makes them more likely to pass excessive amounts of magnesium through their urine.

Symptoms of magnesium deficiency

According to Tyler Ladue, MD, a family medicine physician at Loma Linda University Health, symptoms of magnesium deficiency are as follows. Early signs:

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

Weakness

Advanced magnesium deficiency:

Numbness or tingling

Muscle contractions and cramps

Seizures

Personality changes

Abnormal heart rhythms

Coronary spasms

According to Cleveland Clinic, the most common symptoms are fatigue, weakness, and nausea. Fatigue and weakness are due to the fact that magnesium is necessary for converting food into energy for the body to use.

Magnesium deficiency can also result in low levels of other minerals. “Severe magnesium deficiency can manifest as hypocalcemia [low levels of calcium in the blood] or hypokalemia [low levels of potassium in the blood] due to magnesium’s important role in mineral homeostasis or balance,” says Ladue.

However, a severe deficiency isn’t common, though insufficiency is very common. “Despite most individuals in the United States not getting their daily estimated average requirement of magnesium, the above symptoms are relatively uncommon in the general population with a balanced diet,” says Ladue.

How to treat a magnesium deficiency

Treating a magnesium deficiency is relatively easy since many foods are rich in magnesium. The National Institutes of Health recommend that men get 400 to 420 milligrams of magnesium daily and women get 310 to 320 milligrams. Foods that are rich in magnesium include:

Leafy green vegetables (such as spinach or kale)

Nuts (almonds, cashews, peanuts)

Beans and legumes (black beans, kidney beans, edamame, peanuts)

Fruits (avocados, bananas, apples)

Fortified cereals (meaning vitamins and minerals have been added)

Of course, you can also take magnesium supplements, but it’s preferred to get nutrients straight from foods since food is packaged with complementary nutrients that can help you absorb magnesium better and that aren’t found in supplements.

If you’re considering a supplement, it’s also worth talking to your doctor or registered dietitian. Magnesium supplements come in different forms with varying absorption. Some of the most commonly sold forms are poorly absorbed and may cause unpleasant GI symptoms, like gas, bloating, and diarrhea.

Ladue recommends asking your healthcare provider about your magnesium level if you’re at increased risk of magnesium deficiency. Additionally, if you’ve been experiencing the aforementioned symptoms and think a magnesium deficiency could be the culprit, head to your doctor for testing. Physicians can test for magnesium deficiency by measuring magnesium in your saliva, urine, blood plasma, or serum.

