What causes B12 deficiency and how to get enough of it in your diet

caption B12 is only present in animal products making vegans susceptible to a deficiency. source Shutterstock/Scorpp

A vitamin B12 deficiency can cause fatigue, weakness, and nerve damage.

Common causes of B12 deficiency include weight-loss surgery, gastrointestinal conditions like Crohn’s disease, and a vegan diet.

Foods high in B12 include organ meats, trout, clams, and beef.

This article was medically reviewed by David S. Seres, MD, Director of Medical Nutrition and Associate Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the recommended amount of vitamin B12 for adults is 2.4 micrograms per day, which is less than the weight of a single grain of sand. Yet, it can be difficult for certain groups of people like the elderly and those with certain intestinal disorders, to get enough of it. And that’s a problem.

“When our bodies don’t have enough vitamin B12, this can lead to anemia, fatigue, muscle weakness, and nerve damage,” David Nazarian, MD, with a private practice based in Los Angeles, tells Insider. Here’s what you need to know about what can cause B12 deficiency and how to get more of it in your diet.

What causes B12 deficiency

Gastrointestinal conditions. The most common cause of B12 deficiency is in people with gastrointestinal conditions – like Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and pernicious anemia – which prevents them from absorbing nutrients, including vitamin B12, properly. People with these conditions often get intramuscular injections, which bypass the digestive system, in order to get a sufficient amount of B12 in their system.

Age-related conditions. An estimated 10-30% of adults 50 years and older may be at risk of atrophic gastritis, a condition that can lead to B12 deficiency because it reduces the amount of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which is what breaks down B12 so the body can absorb it.

Gastrointestinal surgery. Gastrointestinal surgery, such as bariatric surgery, inherently alters how the gastrointestinal tract absorbs nutrients, which often leads to nutrient deficiencies including folate, zinc, iron, calcium, and B12.

Diet. B12 is most commonly found in meats and fish, although it is also fortified in other types of food like breakfast cereal. Plant-based foods don’t contain B12, so the deficiency can be associated with a vegan or other strictly plant-based diets. However, foods fortified with B12, such as nutritional yeast, make it possible to get the amount needed without eating meat or fish.

Foods that are high in vitamin B-12 include

Organ meats from animals such as cows or chickens: 3 ounces contains over 1000% of your daily value

Clams: 3 ounces contains over 3504% of your DV

Trout: 3 ounces contains 225% of your DV

Beef: 3 ounces contains 58% of your DV

Fortified nutritional yeast: 1 serving contains 100% of your DV

As far as experts can tell, vitamin B12 is not known to be toxic at high doses. However, don’t go gorging on chicken livers and hearts because there’s no evidence to suggest that extra B12 in the diet will give you any added health benefit compared to a normal dose.

Related stories about diet and nutrition: