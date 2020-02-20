What does iodine do for the body and why it is crucial for new mothers

caption Iodine is especially important for the cognitive development of young children. source ONOKY – Fabrice LEROUGE/Getty Images

Iodine is crucial to the creation of thyroid hormones, which regulate metabolism and cell function.

Though not getting enough iodine can lead to weight gain and hypothyroidism, many people who eat a traditional American diet get sufficient iodine from sources like iodized salt.

However, pregnant women and young children need to consume more iodine since iodine is crucial to cognitive development.

Iodine is a mineral that all vertebrate animals need to survive – including humans. Worldwide, nearly 2 billion people suffer from iodine deficiency, but in the US, it is no longer a common issue, since the normal American diet contains sufficient amounts of iodine.

However, pregnant women have much higher iodine needs than other people and therefore, should check with their doctor about supplementing. Here’s what iodine does for the body and why it’s important to get enough in your diet.

Iodine and the thyroid

Your body uses iodine to create thyroid hormones, which regulate how your body develops and how you use energy. In other words, your thyroid gland, fueled by iodine, creates hormones that help control your growth, your metabolism, and how your body repairs damaged cells.

When you aren’t getting enough iodine, your levels of thyroid hormone can become too low — a condition known as hypothyroidism, says Elizabeth N. Pearce, MD, a professor at Boston University School of Medicine.

Low thyroid hormone levels can lead to weight gain, issues with pregnancy, and learning difficulties in children. Hypothyroidism can also lead to swelling of the thyroid gland in your neck, known as a goiter, which can alter your appearance and lead to issues with swallowing and breathing.

Iodine and new mothers and children

Iodine is especially important for pregnant women. “Iodine is particularly important for brain development in the fetus and in early life,” says Pearce.

But it’s also easier to become iodine deficient while pregnant. Because when you get pregnant, your body starts to produce more thyroid hormone, which uses up the iodine in your body. Since iodine needs increase during pregnancy, a supplement may be needed. Since many prenatal vitamins include iodine, check with your doctor before including an iodine supplement.

Iodine needs for breastfeeding women exceed those for pregnant women. Since infants may be especially vulnerable to iodine deficiency, it’s important to make sure you’re meeting your iodine needs when breastfeeding.

In addition to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, it is also vitally important for young children to get enough iodine. A 2013 review found that for children 5 and under, iodine deficiency was linked to a lower IQ.

This chart from the National Institute of Health shows the daily value of iodine people at each life stage should be getting:

Birth to 6 months 110 micrograms (mcg) Infants 7-12 months 130 mcg Children 1-8 years 90 mcg Children 9-13 years 120 mcg Teens 14-18 years 150 mcg Adults 150 mcg Pregnant women 220 mcg Breastfeeding women 290 mcg

Foods with iodine

In the past, public efforts to prevent iodine deficiency focused on adding iodine to salt. However, only about half of the table salt sold in the US is currently iodized, Peace says. Some specialty sea salts, for example, are not iodized. So if you buy sea salt, compare labels to find an iodized version.

And though it can be hard to determine how much iodine is in foods because this is not included on most package labels, some of the best foods to boost your iodine levels are:

Seafood – including fish, seaweed, and shrimp

– including fish, seaweed, and shrimp Dairy products – such as yogurt, cheese, and milk

– such as yogurt, cheese, and milk Grains – including bread, pasta, and cereal

– including bread, pasta, and cereal Fruits and vegetables – this depends on the amount of iodine in the soil where the produce is grown

– this depends on the amount of iodine in the soil where the produce is grown Iodized salt

If you have dietary restrictions such as not eating dairy, you may be at greater risk for low iodine, but this is usually nothing to be alarmed about.

Iodine deficiency is mainly an issue in other parts of the world, like Southeast Asia and the mountains of Europe and South America. In these regions, the soil contains little iodine, so the food supply may not have enough iodine to meet people’s daily needs.

