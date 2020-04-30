The new normal: Tell us what quarantine life looks like for you

caption Where are you quarantining? source martin-dm/Getty Images

Many Americans have been required to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

But quarantine life is full of challenges.

What has your quarantine experience been like? Tell us in the survey below.

Quarantine life is taking its toll.

Some people are sneaking off to secret parties, some have escaped cities to ride out the pandemic in a more rural area or with family, some are locked down with their exes, and millions have lost their jobs.

That’s not to mention the mental health implications – the effects of quarantine, while dependent on your situation, personality, and history, can cause psychological damage in the long-term.

We want to hear what quarantine life looks like for you – how you spend your days, if you’ve relocated, and how you’re handling the stress.

Please share your story with us in the survey below.