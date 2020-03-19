‘What happens when you block someone on Discord?’: Here’s what you need to know

caption It’s easy to block someone on Discord. source ilona titova/Getty Images

When you block someone on Discord, they won’t be able to send you private messages, and will servers you share will hide their messages.

If the person you blocked was on your Friends list, they’ll be removed immediately.

You can block someone in any version of the Discord app.

Sometimes you need to know when to walk away.

By default, Discord allows people who you share a server with to send you private messages and ping you. You’ll also see all of their messages.

But if someone is really getting on your nerves, or you just don’t want to hear from them, you can block them.

Here’s everything that happens when you block someone, as well as a guide on how to block anyone on Discord.

You can block users using the desktop app for Mac and PC or the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to block someone on Discord, and what happens when you do

First of all, to block someone:

If you’re using the desktop app for Mac or PC, just right-click someone’s name and select “Block” from the menu that appears. You’ll be asked to confirm that you want to block them, and once you do, their messages will disappear.

If you’re using the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices, tap the profile picture of the person you want to block, then the three dots in the top-right corner of the menu that opens. Tap “Block” when it appears.

caption “Block” will be the first option. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

When you block someone, a few things happen immediately:

If that person was on your Friends list, they’ll be removed.

If you share a server with this person, all their messages will be hidden.

You can still view someone’s messages once they’ve been hidden by clicking the “Show message” button on your desktop, or tapping the “Blocked Messages” tab in the mobile app.

caption You can view messages from someone you’ve blocked at any time. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

That user will also no longer be able to send you alerts by “pinging” or @ mentioning your username in shared servers.

A blocked user will still be able to read your messages and see when you’re online.

When you block someone, that user won’t be sent any alert or notification that you did so. If they try to message you, they’ll receive a generic error message which suggests that they’re only accepting messages from Friends.

