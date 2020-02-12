Interior designers reveal 12 things they’d buy at Dollar Tree this month

caption Dollar Tree is a great place to find affordable decor pieces. source Dollar Tree

Insider asked interior designers to share what they’d buy at Dollar Tree this month.

They recommended using Dollar Tree’s stemless candle holders to add a simple, yet elegant touch to a table setting.

The budget-friendly chain’s wooden toys, decorative ring holders, and apothecary jars can also spruce up your space.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can give your home a fresh new look without spending a ton of cash.

Dollar Tree has plenty of hidden home-decor treasures, and Insider spoke to several interior designers to help narrow down some of the most stylish options.

Here are some of the best things you can get at Dollar Tree in February.

Keep in mind that these items cost $1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Multi-toned river pebbles can pair well with candles or glass jars.

caption You can use these to fill a jar. source Dollar Tree

River rocks make great decorations, according to Jeneva Aaron, interior designer and founder of The HouseWire.

Fortunately, Dollar Tree’s river pebbles have versatile earthy tones, and come in 32-ounce packages that cost just a buck. These can be used as fillers for glass jars with candles or flowers in them.

“You can always collect rocks while you walk along the beach or through the park with your kids, but it’s a lot easier and cleaner to buy them for a buck at the dollar store,” she told Insider.

Dollar Tree’s wooden toys would make a great addition to a midcentury- or Scandinavian-style home.

caption You can display these or play with them. source Dollar Tree

You probably wouldn’t expect to find Scandinavian-style accents in the toy section at Dollar Tree, but John Linden, lead designer at MirrorCoop of Los Angeles, California, said you certainly can.

There are four different wooden toy designs available: helicopters, fighter planes, sailboats, and race cars.

“These cute wooden toys would make a great addition on a midcentury or Scandi-modern sideboard as a subtle, decorative touch,” Linden told Insider.

Mesh pencil holders could finish off an industrial, loft-style space.

caption There are both silver and black varieties available. source Dollar Tree

In the same vein, Dollar Tree’s wire mesh pencil holders are a really nice addition to a high-end loft, according to Linden.

He explained that the black, metal mesh and round design are classic, and would make a great addition to an industrial space.

Dollar Tree’s gold plastic charger plates are perfect for outdoor gatherings or fancy dinners.

caption These chargers can be used in formal and casual settings. source Dollar Tree

To accent a formal dinner-table setting, look no further than Dollar Tree’s gold plastic charger plates, according to Michael Helwig, a designer at Michael Helwig Interiors.

Measuring roughly 13 inches, these plates are made of plastic and are decorated with a beaded rim.

Helwig also said that since they’re plastic and therefore difficult to shatter, you can easily take them outside for a really beautiful way to accent a garden dinner party or picnic table.

Stemless wine glasses are a must for your Valentine’s Day table setting.

caption These are easy to customize, too. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s stemless wine glasses are the perfect combination of elegance and class, plus they’re incredibly practical.

“I love the Dollar Tree stemless wine glasses,” Helwig told Insider. “They are the perfect size for a nice informal get together with friends.”

Plus, these glasses can be personalized. Helwig suggested painting them with oil-based markers and curing them in the oven so the designs are dishwasher-safe.

Long-stem glass tea light candle holders can add height to a centerpiece.

caption These come in three sizes. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s long-stem glass tea light candle holders would also make for a nice addition to your Valentine’s Day tablescape.

They come in three assorted sizes: 4 1/2 inches, 5 1/2 inches, and 6 1/2 inches.

“These simple tea light candles are a pretty and inexpensive way to add some height to a centerpiece or dark corner,” Helwig said. “I love the idea of displaying three together to vary the height and line of the grouping.”

Dollar Tree’s ceramic ring trays are perfect for the bathroom counter or your nightstand.

caption These can be placed in your bathroom. source Dollar Tree

Each of these ceramic ring trays have a fun, unique centerpiece that looks cute on a nightstand or a shelf, Aaron told Insider.

Centerpiece varieties include pineapples, flamingos, mermaid tails, cacti, unicorns, and llamas.

You can also place the ring trays on a bathroom counter to hold your jewelry while you’re in the shower, Aaron suggested.

Dollar Tree’s printed cotton bath mats are a cute, subtle way to decorate your bathroom.

caption They’re practical, too. source Dollar Tree

According to Aaron, Dollar Tree’s cotton bath mats would look great in just about any bathroom since they have subtle and stylish design patterns.

Measuring 21 inches by 15 inches, these mats are machine washable, absorbent, and come in five assorted colors.

Classic glass storage jars are versatile, which makes them fit well within a bathroom, kitchen, or bedroom.

caption These can be stored in any room in the house. source Dollar Tree

“Apothecary jars are still a big trend, and these containers will keep bathroom essentials like cotton balls, cotton swabs, and makeup pads all at arm’s reach and beautifully displayed in the bathroom,” Helwig told Insider.

Dollar Tree’s 3-inch glass storage jars are convenient for other areas of the home as well.

Helwig said you can use them as candle forms for a craft project with friends or use them to store your tea bags, coffee, and creamer for a beverage bar.

Dollar Tree’s Royal Norfolk turquoise-swirl stoneware bowls are just as stylish as any you’d find at a furniture gallery.

caption These can be put in the dishwasher, too. source Dollar Tree

“Stop spending an arm and a leg on ceramic dishes,” Aaron told Insider. “These turquoise bowls from Dollar Tree are just as stylish as some of the pricier ones out there.”

They’re rendered in a “hand-painted” finish that makes them look like something you’d find in a furniture gallery, Aaron said.

Each bowl measures roughly 5 1/2 inches, and is a turquoise shade with brown trim. As an added bonus, they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Old Williamsburgh candles can make your home feel cozier.

caption The candle is in a decorative container, too. source Dollar Tree

For a great farmhouse or minimalist accent, consider adding Dollar Tree’s Old Williamsburgh’s scented candles to your home.

“It’s a beautifully designed candle with a pretty glass container. The scent is smoky, perfect for the winter months,” Helwig told Insider.

Dollar Tree’s iridescent plastic trays are stylish and convenient.

caption These trays are an elegant way to plate desserts. source Dollar Tree

“Whether you’re making baked goods for your children’s Valentine’s Day party at school or simply baking treats to keep around the house, you’ll need something to store them in,” Aaron told Insider. “These plastic trays are perfect for the job.”

Dollar Tree’s rectangular iridescent plastic trays measure 13 inches by 8 inches – the perfect size for serving appetizers, desserts, and beyond.

Plus, they have an iridescent finish, which makes them a little more stylish than your typical plastic trays, Aaron added.

Read More: