Interior designers reveal the 12 things they’d buy at Dollar Tree this month

caption Dollar Tree has a lot of affordable options for those who want to spruce up their home for spring. source Dollar Tree

Insider asked two interior designers to share what they’d buy at Dollar Tree this month.

The pros recommended buying $1 animal planters or globe terrariums to display plants in style.

They also said Dollar Tree’s LED lights, Con-Tact paper, and wreath forms can be used to add trendy accents to your home.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s amazing what a few small decorating projects can do to freshen up your living space.

Dollar Tree has a range of low-cost products that can help spruce up a home, so Insider spoke with several interior designers to narrow down some of the best deals.

From globe terrariums to twinkle lights, here are some of the best items you can buy at Dollar Tree in March.

Keep in mind that these items cost $1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Dollar Tree’s adorable ceramic animal planters can spruce up your home.

caption You can put succulents in them. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree has a range of decorative trinkets that are perfect for a desk or shelves, said Jeneva Aaron, interior designer and founder of The HouseWire.

“I’m a fan of these ceramic animal planters, which can be used for candy, spare change, or even a little cactus,” Aaron told Insider.

The animal varieties available include unicorns, foxes, turtles, and hedgehogs.

Both chic and minimal, Dollar Tree’s liquid-soap dispenser can look great next to any sink.

caption The dispenser comes in a range of colors, including black. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s liquid-soap dispensers have a chic, minimal design that can look good in any bathroom or kitchen, according to Aaron.

“Everyone needs a soap dispenser, especially during wintertime when germs are so prevalent. And obviously, it’s nice to have an eye-pleasing soap dispenser next to your sink,” Aaron told Insider.

This design comes in a variety of different colors, including black, tan, white, light blue, and gray, so you’ll have no problem finding one to match your decor.

These globe terrariums can house your plants in style.

caption These can be perfect for air plants. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s 4 1/2-inch plastic globe terrariums are perfect for layering in some air plants or succulents in a window or hanging from a ceiling hook, according to Michael Helwig, a designer at Michael Helwig Interiors.

“I love the idea of using invisible lines to hang three or five of these at different heights from a curtain rod in a sunny window,” Helwig told Insider.

Decorative sand can be used for a number of interior-design projects.

caption It’s perfect for crafting. source Dollar Tree

Available in four different colors, these bags of decorative sand can easily finish off a beach- or nautical-themed centerpiece, according to Helwig.

“I always have some of this decorative sand on hand to use as filler for a centerpiece or candle,” Helwig said. “I also use the sand as filler for my Zen gardens in minimal decor and as the base for a lot of my air-plant containers in my bohemian installations.”

For any planters in your home that need a finishing touch, Dollar Tree’s floral moss will do just the trick.

caption The moss can be used to craft centerpieces. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s floral moss is a cheap way to add a finishing touch to any planter in your home. It also helps to keep the moisture in plants between watering, according to Helwig.

He said that floral moss is also handy as filler for decorative wreaths, and can be styled with any organic material, wood, stone, or fresh flowers as a centerpiece for a garden party.

Dollar Tree also sells strands of LED lights.

caption The strands come in two colors. source Dollar Tree

“Twinkle, or “fairy,” lights are everywhere these days. They can be placed in decorative bottles to light up a dark bookcase, strung on a banister for a little ambient light, or used to accent any decor you want to highlight,” Helwig told Insider.

Dollar Tree’s 52-inch strands of LED lights come in silver and copper varieties.

To mix up your dishes for spring, try this paisley dinnerware collection.

caption Each piece in the collection costs $1. source Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree’s paisley dinnerware collection is in line with spring and summer color trends this year, according to Helwig.

“They are dishwasher-safe, and they’re great for anyone who likes to switch up their plates and bowls seasonally,” he added.

You can purchase each piece for a dollar in-store or order the entire set online.

Adhesive Con-Tact paper is a household essential.

caption The paper comes in some marble-like patterns, too. source Dollar Tree

“Con-Tact paper is an invaluable material to keep around the house. You can use it as a drawer-liner or a desk-cover,” Aaron said.

Dollar Tree’s Con-Tact paper also comes in a range of patterns, so you’ll have no problem finding one you like, she added.

Dollar Tree’s solar-powered figures can add flair to your porch.

caption These lights come in four animal varieties. source Dollar Tree

If you’re looking to lighten up your porch or backyard, Dollar Tree’s solar-powered cement figures are a fun option.

“These solar-powered lights are great for the driveway or walkway. They’ll charge during the day and light the way for you’re walking from your car into the house. Plus, they’re pretty cute,” Aaron told Insider.

These handy lights are available in owl, hedgehog, frog, and fox varieties.

If you want to craft your own home decor, consider picking up wreath forms next time you’re in a Dollar Tree.

caption These can be used for creating seasonal decorations. source Dollar Tree

Available in 8 inches and 14 1/4 inches, these wreath forms are great for making decorations for your front door, Helwig told Insider.

“You also don’t have to use them just for wreaths,” he said. “You can create beautiful wall hangings, tapestry decor, or decorative mirrors with them as well.”

This decorative nautical rope can be used for a number of projects around your home.

caption This decorative rope can transform a trash can. source Dollar Tree

Helwig told Insider that one of the more versatile items you can find at Dollar Tree is a 13-foot strand of decorative nautical rope.

He said you can use it to tie back curtains or to trim decorative storage boxes and baskets.

“This rope is perfect to have on hand for quick DIY decor,” Helwig told Insider. “I love wrapping small wastebaskets in this rope to make an instant upgrade to a boring, typical basket in a powder room or office.”

These foam floral blocks are a bargain, and they can help to keep your flowers neatly arranged and well-hydrated.

caption These blocks can help you arrange decorative bouquets. source Dollar Tree

At just a dollar for four, Dollar Tree’s foam floral blocks are a great value, according to Helwig.

Hr said they can keep fresh flowers arranged and hydrated – or they can be used to keep silk flowers looking polished year-round.

Read More: