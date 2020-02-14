‘What is Amazon Pantry?’: Here’s what you need to know about Amazon’s delivery service for groceries and household items

caption You can get groceries delivered through Amazon Pantry. source dennizn/Shutterstock

Amazon Pantry is Amazon’s delivery service for groceries and other household items.

You can sign up for Amazon Pantry without being an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Pantry, however, is only available to users in select regions.

To find out if it is available in your region, first go to your Amazon account.

Amazon Pantry is a feature of online shopping behemoth Amazon, where customers can order “everyday package sizes” of their favorite grocery items – like a single box of banana bread mix or two cans of soup, as well as household items like paper towels and trash bags.

Think of Amazon Pantry as a way to conveniently get all of your dry goods and cleaning supplies. For example, you can’t order a gallon of milk, but you can order condensed milk or boxed almond milk.

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to use Amazon Pantry either, but Prime members do get free shipping – Amazon Pantry has a flat $5.99 shipping fee for non-Prime members.

With Amazon Pantry, the more you order, the better the discount you get. When you order five items using Amazon Pantry, you get 5% off your order. Most orders arrive within four business days.

Finally, Amazon Pantry is only available in a few select regions, which, however, are not explicitly stated. You may have to wait until checkout to see if Amazon Pantry is available in your city. Pantry items cannot be sent to P.O. Box addresses, Amazon Lockers, or states outside of the “contiguous United States” (Hawaii and Alaska).

How to order on Amazon Pantry

1. First go to https://www.amazon.com/ and log in to your account on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Once logged in, click the grey box to the left of the search bar at the top of your screen. Scroll down and click “Prime Pantry.”

caption Next to the search bar, use the dropdown menu to find Prime Pantry. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Next, type in the item you are looking for and hit the enter key on your keyboard. If you’d like to browse all items available in Prime Pantry instead, navigate to: https://www.amazon.com/gp/pantry/info.

caption Select Prime Pantry and then enter your item into the search bar. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Toggle through the list of items, and then click the yellow “Add to Cart” button. To save 5% on your order, make sure to add at least five Pantry items to your cart.

caption To add an item from Prime Pantry, select “Add to Cart.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. To purchase the Pantry items in your cart, click “Proceed to checkout” in the right hand corner, and follow the steps to checkout.

