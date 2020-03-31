An adjustable dumbbell set could save you money and space in a home gym. Here’s how it works.

caption A Bowflex adjustable dumbbell set. source Amazon

With gyms closed to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, fitness enthusiasts have to rely on home gyms or body weight workouts to stay in shape.

If you don’t have a lot of money or space for gym gear, an adjustable dumbbell set could be a good investment, since it allows you to use several levels of weight with one piece of equipment.

Personal trainer Bryan Goldberg explains what an adjustable dumbbell is, how it works, and what to look for when buying a set.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The home gym is having a bit of a renaissance right now, with most commercial gyms (and other non-essential businesses) closing their doors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But maybe you don’t have the time, or money to outfit your garage into the iron paradise of your dreams, or you live in a cramped apartment with barely enough room for a burpee.

If the thought of another body weight workout fills you with dread, consider the adjustable dumbbell – a versatile, convenient piece of gym equipment that allows you to use several weight settings on a single handheld device.

Here’s what an adjustable dumbbell is, how it works, and whether you should invest in some for your own workouts, according to personal trainer Bryan Goldberg.

Adjustable dumbbells can be cost-effective and space-saving

A traditional dumbbell is a short bar with set amount of weight at each end.

In comparison, an adjustable dumbbell allows you to change how heavy the weight is using various mechanisms such as a lever, dial or pin. This allows the user to swap between different plates attached to the handle, which come in various weighted increments.

“Adjustable dumbbells are amazing because they are typically the size of two large dumbbells, but made up of several removable plates or blocks. They replace multiple sets of dumbbells which are more costly and take up more space,” Goldberg said.

He uses Powerblock brand adjustable weights – $600 for a set that goes from 10 pounds to 90 pounds in 10 pound increments.

If that seems a little pricey, many brands offer 50 pound sets that are less expensive and plenty of weight for most people.

Whatever weight range you buy, it will be significantly cheaper than a comparable set of traditional dumbbells.

“At an average cost of $1.50 per pound for dumbbells, it would cost thousands of dollars and a ton of space (especially with a rack to store the 36-56 dumbbells) to get the same weight options bought separately,” Goldberg said.

Adjustable dumbbells come with a learning curve

Despite the convenience of not having to juggle multiple sets of weights, there can be a bit of a learning curve to adjustable dumbbells.

“This definitely takes some getting used to if one has only ever worked with traditional dumbbells,” he said.

The weight is distributed differently, depending on the brand and design. And adjusting the weight can take some practice to do properly with some adjustable dumbbells. As a result, workouts that require multiple different weights in quick succession can be awkward For example, a drop set (where you lift less weight as you become progressively more fatigued) would require you to stop between sets and adjust the weights, which can take time and disrupt the flow of your workout.

“With some practice (and a good set of adjustable dumbbells), this isn’t a huge issue. It’s simply not as convenient as putting down one set and grabbing another very quickly,” Goldberg said.

caption A regular dumbbell. source Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

‘You get what you pay for’ when ordering online gym equipment

Although it might be more costly upfront, Goldberg recommends not skimping on quality – unlike a regular dumbbell, which is hard to mess up, adjustable weights can be complex and the mechanism may be more fragile.

“I’m a firm believer that, in most cases, you get what you pay for,” he said. “Remember that this isn’t a simple weight. It has functional parts and pieces. Cheap parts and pieces usually equal poorer quality and performance.”

Paying for quality is particularly important when you’re shopping for gym equipment online, and don’t have a chance to see items or test them out before you buy.

“The bottom line is, if there are many similar, negative comments or reviews for a particular product, it’s probably best to steer clear,” Goldberg said. “You’ll be hard pressed to find a perfect adjustable dumbbell, but look out for products with the most reviews. I’d prefer to purchase the 4 star product with 2,000 reviews than the 5 star product with 3 reviews.”

Read more:

How to create an effective full-body workout in a quarantine, according to personal trainers

How to work out during a self-quarantine, from free yoga classes to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bodyweight routine

‘Fitspiration’ posts do nothing to increase exercise rates, but they may make followers feel worse about their own bodies