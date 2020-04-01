From bakeries in France to golf courses in Arizona, here is what is considered an ‘essential’ business during the coronavirus outbreak across borders

- source
- Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty Images
- As countries, states and cities issue lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, only “essential” businesses are staying open.
- Businesses that fall under the “non-essential” category are mostly recreational, such as theaters, museums, and gyms, Business Insider’s Irene Jiang explains.
- While essential businesses typically include grocery stores, banks, and healthcare operations across the board, the question of what is essential leaves room for interpretation and reveals a region’s cultural values.
- From golf courses in Arizona to bakeries in France, here’s how regions around the world differ in their interpretation of what businesses are essential during the coronavirus outbreak.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Boulangeries, where the French go to get their daily baguettes, bread and pastries, are open throughout the country. Meanwhile, food establishments where people gather, like restaurants and cafes, are closed.
- source
- Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Source: Wall Street Journal, Reuters
France’s wine and cheese shops are also open. Bread, wine, and cheese are considered the “holy trinity” of French cuisine.
- source
- Philippe Wojazer/Reuters
Source: Wall Street Journal, The French Life
French fry stands and shacks remain open in Belgium, while — like in France — restaurants and cafes have closed. French fries are so engrained in the country’s culture that Belgians have petitioned to have them included on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.
- source
- Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty Images
Source: Reuters, SPF Santé publique, Vice
News stand agents in Italy can sell tobacco, but not lottery tickets. Over 10 million, or 1 in 6, Italians smoke, according to the Tobacco Atlas, a partnership between the American Cancer Society and Vital Strategies, a global public health organization.
- source
- Tiziana Fabi/Getty Images
Source: The Local Italy, Tobacco Atlas, The World Bank
The Netherlands’ famed cannabis coffee shops remain open. While the government originally ordered them to close, it reversed its decision fearing an uptick in illegal dealing.
Source: Marijuana Business Daily
San Francisco and Denver similarly backtracked on their plans to close cannabis dispensaries. As of March 27, dispensaries in nearly all 33 states where they are legal have been deemed essential, Politico reported.
Source: Politico
Golf courses remain open in Arizona, despite backlash from five mayors across the state. Arizona has over 300 golf courses, and January through April is regarded as peak season.
- source
- Brocreative/Shutterstock
Source: Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, Tucson.com, Golf Arizona, Golf Now
Whether or not liquor stores are essential varies across the US. In New York they are; however, in neighboring Philadelphia, they are not.
- source
- Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Source: New York State, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Business Insider
States and cities have also been split in determining whether or not gun stores are essential. On March 28, the Trump administration added gun stores to the federally recommended list of essential businesses. In response to the new guidelines, Los Angeles announced that it will reopen gun stores.
Source: Business Insider, BBC