‘What is Dropbox?’: How to use the cloud-based file-storage service for collaboration

Dropbox is a cloud storage service that lets you save files online and sync them to your devices.

You can use Dropbox links to share files and folders with other people without sending large attachments.

Dropbox offers a free plan that includes 2 GB of storage. You can pay to increase that to as much as 3 TB with a subscription.

Dropbox is a file hosting service, often referred to as a “cloud storage” service. Dropbox is one of the oldest and most popular cloud storage services in use today, though there are many alternatives, including Microsoft OneDrive, Box, Sync, and Google Drive.

How Dropbox works

When you subscribe to Dropbox, you are allotted a certain amount of storage space in an online server known as “the cloud.” After installing the Dropbox app on your PC, mobile device, or both, any files that you store in your Dropbox locally will be copied to the Dropbox server as well.

If you make changes to these files in one place, the updates are automatically mirrored everywhere. By synchronizing your Dropbox files locally and online, you can easily access these files anywhere and share them with others more easily.

Key features of Dropbox

While Dropbox is mainly online storage that keeps files in sync between your personal devices and the cloud, it offers a broad array of features beyond that basic functionality.

It’s accessible via the web or in apps that you can install on Mac, PC, and mobile devices, both iOS, and Android. No matter which version of Dropbox you use, everything is securely encrypted with 256-bit AES.

The service also keeps a history of your files with versioning so you can recover them in the event of a malware or ransomware catastrophe, or even just accidental deletion. The free version gives you 30 days of file recovery, while paid tiers go up to 180 days.

One of the key reasons to use Dropbox is how easy the service makes it to share files. You can control permission levels and share files and folders with specific people using a link, or make files public so anyone with the appropriate link can access your data. It’s a convenient way to send files without using email attachments.

Dropbox even includes some collaboration tools such as Dropbox Spaces, which lets teams work together on documents, share notes, and edit in real-time.

How much Dropbox costs

The basic Dropbox service is free and includes 2 GB of online storage. Dropbox Plus costs $10 per month and increases storage to 2 TB. Dropbox Professional is the highest tier, priced at $20 per month, offering a storage capacity of up to 3 TB along with bonus features, such as fast full-text search and an extended 120-day file history with versioning. There are also business and enterprise versions of Dropbox with separate pricing.

