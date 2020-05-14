LinkedIn Learning is an online platform for professionals to learn new skills from experts — here’s how to sign up

caption LinkedIn Learning offers users a 7-day trial for free. source David Loh/Reuters

LinkedIn Learning is an online learning platform that allows users to take courses in relevant subjects taught by experts in that field.

LinkedIn Learning currently offers more than 16,000 courses in seven different languages.

The online learning platform is a LinkedIn premium service and carries a subscription fee of $29.99 per month.

No matter what level you’re at in your career, there are always more skills to learn and more knowledge to obtain. LinkedIn Learning is a premium educational platform offered by LinkedIn which features more than 16,000 courses in seven different languages, all taught by industry experts to help users advance in their chosen fields.

The video courses offered on the LinkedIn Learning platform are available in specialist subjects within the business, technology, and creative fields and feature personalized recommendations based on the user’s profile. Plus, since the courses are online, you can access them on any device, mobile or desktop.

While LinkedIn is free to use on its most basic level, LinkedIn Learning is considered a premium service and has a subscription fee of $29.99 per month, though offers are occasionally available that bring the price down to $19.99 per month. However, the site does offer a free 7-day trial so you can see if the features it offers are right for you.

Here’s how to sign up for LinkedIn Learning so you can get started on one (or several) of the courses they offer.

How to sign up for LinkedIn Learning

1. Visit the LinkedIn Learning website in a web browser, and in the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click “Get a free demo.”

2. Fill out the form with the requested information including name, email address, telephone number, and region.

caption You can sign up for a LinkedIn Learning free trial. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Click “Get your free demo.”

You may be contacted by LinkedIn with further details about the LinkedIn Learning service and the features it provides in the hopes of getting you to agree to a monthly subscription.

