‘What is Microsoft Edge?’: Everything you need to know about Microsoft’s latest web browser

caption Microsoft Edge is one of the most popular internet browsers around. source Microsoft

Microsoft Edge is an internet browser made by Microsoft, which is installed by default on all new Windows computers.

Edge was made to replace Internet Explorer, and runs faster and with more features.

There’s an old joke among Windows users: “Internet Explorer is the best browser to download a better browser with.”

In other words, Internet Explorer – Microsoft’s old flagship internet browser – has been around for years, and few people actually like it. That’s a big reason why in 2015 Microsoft released Edge, their new and improved browser.

Microsoft has made a big effort with Edge to improve the browsing experience, and it’s paid off. Microsoft Edge has enough features and benefits that it’s actually a real alternative to more popular browsers like Chrome or Firefox.

This is especially true with the Edge’s most recent update, which overhauled how the browser runs and operates.

Here’s everything you need to know about Microsoft Edge, including what it offers, and how to download it on your PC, Mac, iPhone, or Android device.

Microsoft Edge, explained

The newest version of Edge is what’s called a “Chromium” browser. This means that it can run hundreds of extensions that were originally meant for Google Chrome users. This includes screen readers, in-browser games, productivity tools, and more.

This is in addition to the extensions already in the Microsoft Store, which you can also use. If you can think of a feature you’d like the browser to have, there’s probably an extension for it.

caption You can find the Extensions menu by clicking the three dots at the top-right and clicking “Extensions.” source Ross James/Business Insider

If you sign up for a free Microsoft account, you can sync your bookmarks, history, passwords, and more. This means that if you use Edge on a different computer, you’ll have all of your browsing data available in moments.

caption Like with Google Chrome, you can sync your browsing information to your email account. source Ross James/Business Insider

Reviews have also said that this new version of Edge runs faster than previous versions, putting it about on par with Chrome and Firefox.

If you’d like to give Microsoft Edge a try, you can download it from the Edge website, here.

The page should automatically detect whether you’re using a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device. If you think the page has gotten it wrong, click the arrow next to the “Download” button to see all the available versions.

caption Click the small arrow to make a drop-down menu appear, and show all the devices Edge is available on. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

