‘What is Spotify Connect?’: How to use Spotify Connect to turn your phone into a Spotify remote

caption Spotify Connect allows you to stream content from Spotify to other devices in your house while using your smartphone as a remote. source Reuters

Spotify Connect turns your smartphone into a remote and allows you to play, pause, and cast content from Spotify.

Spotify Connect only works when all of your devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and are updated to the latest software.

Spotify Connect is a feature on Spotify that allows you to use the app as a remote and cast content to different devices in your house.

All of your devices have to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network and updated to the latest software, so that you can control what is playing on your speakers, TV, or computer through the Spotify app on your smartphone.

The Spotify Connect feature is available to all users, not just those with a premium subscription.

Here’s how to set it up.

How to use Spotify Connect

Before using Spotify Connect, make sure the devices that you are using have the most up-to-date software, are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and are compatible with the feature.

Most devices, like smart speakers, smart TVs, gaming consoles, wearables, and car audio systems are compatible with Spotify Connect.

1. Launch the latest version of the Spotify app on your iPhone, Android, tablet, Mac, or PC.

2. Select a song or podcast and tap “Play.”

caption Select a song, and then tap “Play.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Tap on the “Now Playing” bar at the bottom of your screen. Tap the “Devices Available” icon.

caption Tap the “Devices Available” icon. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the “Devices Available” menu, scroll to find the speaker, TV, computer, or device you wish to connect to. In this example, we will connect to a Mac computer.

caption Select a connected device. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Once the device you connected to starts playing music, you can control it from your phone, tablet, or computer, using it just like a remote.

