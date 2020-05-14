‘What is Waze?’: How to navigate the socially-focused traffic and navigation app

caption Waze is a socially-minded and collaborative navigation and traffic app with a whole host of driving features. source Waze

Waze is a community-focused traffic and navigation app that uses data supplied by drivers to help improve the travel experience.

Waze provides real-time updates on traffic and route hazards, such as accidents, speed cameras, and weather conditions.

Waze allows you to download maps for offline viewing and offers features like a “motorcycle” mode and carpooling options.

Waze is a free, Google-owned GPS app that provides you with up-to-date navigation and traffic information for any trip. While it’s most dynamic when connected to your cellular service, the app has offline capabilities, granting you access to directions without reception.

Here’s everything else you should know about the Waze app’s features.

Like Google or Apple Maps, the most basic way to use Waze is by getting turn-by-turn directions. You can, for example, choose the quickest route, avoid tolls, or share your drive and ETA – something that can be especially helpful when meeting up with a group.

But because it’s community-sourced and designed with drivers in mind, users can also receive updates on plowed and unplowed roads during winter weather events, alerts about natural disasters, notifications of police speed traps or road hazards, and even determine the best time to leave to avoid the worst slowdowns.

caption After setting your destination you can view other routes, share your drive, and get an overview of what to expect during your drive. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

What helps Waze stand apart is how unusually socially-focused it is for a GPS tool. Not only does the app let you see the other Wazers on the road with you, but it provides two different chat options.

One allows you to comment on-road incidents right on the map, whether you’re explaining the cause of a traffic jam or just sharing your frustration. The other is a private messaging feature that allows you to chat directly with friends. Beyond navigation and chat, Waze also lets you connect your favorite music streaming account or sync events from Facebook or your calendar.

caption Find the nearest gas station, see how many miles you’ve traveled and more with the Waze app. source Abbey White/Business Insider

That focus on communication is about more than person-to-person interaction. It’s the backbone of Waze, allowing users to provide updates for nearby drivers that paints a full map of the commute experience. And for added protection, Waze has a team of designated maps editors who verify data to ensure the information users add to the app is as up-to-date and as accurate as possible.

The more you use it, the more you realize it has to offer. When you begin using the app, you’re known as a Waze baby, but as you choose to navigate with it more and more, Waze graduates you to a Wazer, Waze Knight, and eventually Waze Royalty. With its game-like inspirations, Waze provides you the chance to “level up,” earning points and unlocking achievements as you drive.

