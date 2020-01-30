One night a year, Manhattan’s Whitney Museum of American Art throws a glamorous fundraiser for the New York elite — here’s what the shot-filled, star-studded soiree was like

caption 2020 Whitney Art Party co-chairs. Left to right: Michael Carl, Olivia Palermo, Micaela Erlanger, Adam Weinberg, Jamian Juliano-Villani, and Nigel Sylvester. source Tiffany Sage / BFA.com

On Tuesday night, t he Whitney Museum of American Art hosted its annual star-studded Art Party fundraiser .

he Whitney Museum of American Art hosted its annual star-studded Art Party fundraiser Guests included actresses Katie Holmes and Julia Fox, fashion influencer and entrepreneur Olivia Palermo, former NFL football player Victor Cruz, and journalist Elaine Welteroth.

The evening consisted of a sit-down dinner at 7 p.m. followed by cocktails and dancing from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets for the second half of the evening ranged from $200 for Whitney Contemporaries members to $500 at the door.

followed by cocktails and dancing from Tickets for the second half of the evening ranged from $200 for Whitney Contemporaries members to $500 at the door. Proceeds benefited the Whitney’s independent study program and other education initiatives.

I joined the party shortly after 9:30 p.m. to get a first-hand look at what’s regarded as one of the buzziest events on the New York City social calendar.

to get a first-hand look at what’s regarded as one of the buzziest events on the New York City social calendar. I witnessed many a glamorous photo op, took a shot in an elevator in the name of good journalism, and found myself rubbing shoulders with the who’s-who of New York society.

The annual Whitney Art Party took place on the ground floor of the Whitney Art Museum in New York City’s Meatpacking District from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

caption Whitney Art Party guests show off their “festive” attire. source Melissa Wiley/Business Insider

I arrived at the museum shortly after 9:30 p.m., checked in via iPad with event staff at the entrance to the museum’s Andrea and James Gordon Restaurant, and bypassed the red carpet in favor of getting straight to the event.

Dodging catering staff serving up light bites ranging from sliders to strawberry-flavored marshmallows, I made my way into a sea of glamorous and fashion-forward outfits. The dress code for this year’s Art Party was “festive,” which inspired everything from floor-length gowns to patched denim jackets.

After making a few laps with my DSLR, I packed my camera gear away and opted for my iPhone so that I could meet people more organically and experience the party as a guest.

The party’s three open bars served everything from champagne to classic cocktails and kept guests well imbibed.

DJs played top hits throughout the night …

… booze was free-flowing …

… and everywhere I looked, people were chasing the perfect photo op.

The photo booth witnessed many a pose throughout the night.

The crowd skewed younger the later the night went. I met a mix of socialite art patrons including lawyers, entrepreneurs, models, artists, and writers.

caption Artist Tootsie Warhol stood out among attendees by attending in costume as Trump. source Melissa Wiley/Business Insider

Guests had the option to purchase a $250 Art Party Ticket (reduced to $200 for Whitney Contemporaries members) or a $500 Artist Sponsor ticket (reduced to $450 for Whitney Contemporaries members), which allowed the Whitney to extend a complimentary ticket to an artist of its choice.

A stairwell decorated with strings of light led guests to a gallery on the second floor.

Though for many the stairwell was a destination in and of itself.

A freight elevator took guests to galleries on the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors. Since drinks weren’t allowed near the art, a bartender inside the elevator provided specialty tequila drinks by Casa Noble on the ride up.

I indulged. All in the name of art and journalism!

On the 8th floor, the elevator opened up to the exhibit “Fruits, vegetables; fruit and vegetable salad” by conceptual artist Darren Bader.

You can imagine my surprise when, knowing the exhibit name, I saw this.

Earlier in the night, fruits and vegetables, which Bader calls “nature’s impeccable sculptures,” were placed on top of the wooden pedestals.

By the time I arrived, the fruits and vegetables had been chopped up into this salad, which Whitney staff served up to guests.

I tried the salad – decent, by my account – while talking to a designer of bespoke hats who was infinitely better dressed than I was.

Next, I headed to the 6th floor, and in the minutes before midnight, had it more or less to myself — a luxury in the world of New York museum-going.

My visit was well-timed. Gallery staff told me that around 10 p.m., an hour into the party, they received an influx of guests.

Feeling quite cultured, I headed downstairs to catch the last 30 minutes of the party.

Up until the party shut down, guests were lining up to get their photos taken.

All in all, the night was tamer than I had expected. While museum fundraisers are on the whole not raucous events, I expected more dancing and merriment based on the sole fact that there was an open bar. Pockets of dancing occurred throughout the night, but the atmosphere didn’t stray above refined.

The party was a see-and-be-seen event, however, which was in line with my expectations. If you care to run into the who’s-who of New York City high society while supporting the arts, the Whitney Art Party is definitely the place to be.