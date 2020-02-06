What life is like for a Navarro cheerleader — and yes, it is as intense as ‘Cheer’

caption Gabi Butler shared what day-to-day life is really like for a Navarro cheerleader. source Netflix

Netflix’s latest documentary series “Cheer” followed the cheerleaders from Navarro College as they prepared for the 2019 National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championship.

The six-episode series gave viewers a glimpse into what the Navarro cheerleaders go through in training.

Insider spoke to Gabi Butler, who was featured on the show and is famous in the cheer community, about what day-to-day life is actually like for a Navarro cheerleader.

Butler said they practice three hours per day every day and most of her teammates go on to All Star practices after they finish.

“I feel like cheerleaders are just a different breed,” Butler said.

Since it was released on January 8, the Netflix documentary series “Cheer” has become a sensation, with its cast becoming overnight superstars.

The six-episode series is about the championship-winning squad from Navarro College, a junior college in Corsicana, Texas. The series focuses on the 2019 team’s journey to the National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championship, as well as the team members’ personal lives and how cheerleading has impacted them.

The cast always seems to be at practice based on the show, pushing their bodies to the breaking point for the sake of the sport.

Gabi Butler, a flyer on the Navarro team who was famous in the cheerleading world for her stunts and YouTube channel even before the show aired, told Insider the Netflix portrayal was true to life.

‘We’re basically cheering all day long,’ Gabi Butler told Insider of the Navarro team

caption Butler said she cheers all day long. source Jim Spellman / Contributor / Getty Images

The team members spend the first part of the day as normal college students, but when 12:30 p.m. hits, it’s time for practice, according to Butler.

The Navarro team practices for three hours every day.

Practices consist of “whatever Monica feels like working on that day,” Butler said. “Sometimes she’ll focus only on stunting; sometimes she’ll only focus on tumbling.”

Tumbling is a solo act, while stunting requires a partner or group.

“Usually Tuesdays and Thursdays are jump-tumble days, and then Monday, Wednesday, Friday are stunts and when we’re getting repped in everything,” she added.

Although they’ve already worked for three hours, many members of the Navarro team aren’t finished once practice is over

caption Many of the Navarro cheerleaders are also on All Star teams. source Netflix

That depends on whether or not you’re an All Star cheerleader, according to Butler, in which case you would also have practice on Monday and Wednesday nights.

All Star cheer is a club sport that takes place on spring floor, rather than hardwood like collegiate cheer does. Butler is currently on the Top Gun All Star team.

There are other team events on Tuesdays and Thursdays after practice as well, and the Navarro cheerleaders often exercise outside of cheer practices, too.

“I would only work out outside of the gym for like an hour or two,” Butler said of her routine at Navarro. “We do cheer so much that it’s – I mean an hour is pretty much all I can do or I’ll like mentally and physically be exhausted.”

When asked if the schedule was tiring, Butler said: “You have no idea.”

Butler said cheerleading was worth it for her despite the physical and mental toll it takes on her

caption Butler told Insider the friendships she made through cheer are her favorite aspect of the sport. source Netflix

“My favorite thing about being a cheerleader is probably the friendships you make,” she told Insider. She said she speaks to her teammates from Navarro every day, and often writes on Instagram that they’re like her family.

The show focused on the relationships between a small number of the Navarro team members, but Butler said she was good friends with many members of the 40-person team. For instance, she was particularly close with Mackenzie “Sherbs” Sherburn, who was notably dropped during a pyramid in the third episode of “Cheer.”

“We had an apartment together, and that was like my best friend,” Butler told Insider of the friendship.

“You make some really, really great friends and they’re really unlike anything else,” she said of the relationships she’s formed through cheerleading.

“I feel like cheerleaders are just a different breed,” she said.

