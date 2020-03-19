Learning instruments, shooting socks at garbage cans, and drinking wine — Here’s how NBA players are passing the time while the season is suspended for coronavirus

By
Scott Davis
-

source
via Twitter
  • The NBA season has been suspended for the novel coronavirus since March 11.
  • Many NBA players have taken to social media to show how they’re passing their time, either by learning instruments, working out at home, playing video games, or finding more creative means of occupying themselves.
  • Many players are eager for the season to begin again.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Since then, six other players have tested positive, several teams are in quarantine, and the entire sports world has been brought to a halt.

With no basketball being played – and likely not coming back for several months – NBA players have taken to social media to share what they’ve been up to with the season on hold. Many are learning instruments, some are getting into Tik Tok, while others are finding creative ways to stay occupied. Others, like LeBron James, are just like the rest of us, drinking wine and watching Netflix.

Take a look below at how players are biding their time.

Several players are taking the opportunity to learn new skills. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is sharpening his skills on the piano and taking requests.

San Antonio Spurs guard is working on his guitar chops. He’s got some licks!

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also picked up guitar.

Antetokounmpo has also been playing chess.

Video games are popular, of course. Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell battled in FIFA.

Luka Doncic wanted to get into streaming.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant is apparently struggling with video games.

Others are getting more creative. Trae Young had a shooting contest on a garbage can.

Some players are getting into Tik Tok. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle is already quite good at it.

Morant, meanwhile, is living out his basketball career at home on Tik Tok.

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka is trying to stay in shape the best he can.

View this post on Instagram

Cardio day at home

A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) on

Ibaka has set up a home gym while in a 14-day quarantine.

Ibaka has also documented his daily chores in an amusing fashion.

Other players are watching their own highlights. Stephen Curry admitted to Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie that he’s watching himself at least twice a day.

Curry has also been watching his teammates.

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham went back and provided analysis on his college highlights.

LeBron James has been like most people — napping, drinking wine, and watching Netflix.

James is also struggling without his barber, comparing himself to Tom Hanks in “Castaway.”

source
YouTube/movieclips/Instagram/kingjames

Mills raised his beer and offered a message of solidarity.

Now, here’s a look at when sports could return around the world…

Coronavirus has put the sports world on lockdown – here’s when the top leagues and events are expecting to return >