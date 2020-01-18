Nike’s controversial Vaporfly shoes powered the world’s 2 fastest marathoners to victory. When I tried them, it felt like running on rocking horses.

caption I tried the Nike Vaporfly shoes in a gym at the Nike Inc. headquarters in New York, January 8, 2020. source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

I tried running in the latest version of Nike Vaporfly shoes.

It felt like running on rocking horses, with a little bit of Pogo-stick action thrown in.

The fastest man and woman marathoners in the world both compete in Nike Vaporflys.

Vaporflys give runners more energetic efficiency, but some people think the shoes’ soles should be regulated to avoid unfair advantages.

I walked into Nike’s New York headquarters clad in Nike shorts, pants, and socks. But it was difficult to hide the offending triple stripe on my Adidas sneakers.

I was there to try the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, the latest iteration of Nike’s controversial Vaporfly running shoe.

This class of Nike shoe confers at least 4% energy savings per foot fall, according to tests by Nike scientists and independent research labs. In 2019, runners wearing Vaporflys claimed 31 out of the 36 male and female podium spots in the six biggest marathons around the world.

I had to get them on my feet to see what the fuss was about.

I’ve been covering the science of Vaporflys since October, when Eliud Kipchoge broke the 2-hour-marathon mark wearing a Vaporfly prototype.

caption Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, runs with pacesetters during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. source Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

His pacesetters ran it in the same shoe I was about to put on at Nike.

During the same month as Kipchoge’s marathon, Brigid Kosgei smashed the women’s marathon world record by nearly 1.5 minutes in Chicago wearing Vaporflys.

When I opened the box, I was met by a blast of hot pink.

caption Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, size women’s 8.5. source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

The $250 shoes come in a rainbow of neon hues, including orange and lime.

The shoe’s shape looked like a tapered spearhead.

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

Less than 4 inches at its widest point, the Next% has the most razor-like heel I’d ever seen. It looked almost like you could shave with the edge.

It seemed like the shoe was missing a giant chunk on the inside, between the toe box and squishy foam heel.

caption The Adidas Kanadia shoe, in grey, compared to the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% shoe in pink. source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

Most shoes, like my Adidas ones, have a more rectangular, boxy profile. These Nikes looked more like a lop-sided hourglass.

One Vaporfly shoe weighs less than half a pound. The laces draw a diagonal line from the shoe’s tongue towards the spot where my pinky toe goes. That’s to alleviate pressure on top of my foot, according to Stephanie Pellitteri, Nike’s regional communications manager.

The shoe’s material is almost paper thin. It’s made of a water-wicking fabric called Vaporweave.

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

When I stuck my feet inside, I could still see the color of my striped socks.

It was challenging to get them on. But once my feet were in, they fit like a glove.

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

The shoes have a cotton heel grip to protect the Achilles tendon from rubbing on the back of the shoe.

Running in the shoes felt like floating. I could barely feel the ground beneath my feet. With a slight shift of my weight forward, off I went.

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

The shoes felt like they almost wanted to move forward on their own.

It felt like I was wearing a pair of rocking horses, and those rocking horses were supported by an army of mini Pogo-sticks.

The key to the Vaporfly design is a carbon-fiber plate in the sole that’s curved under the front of the shoe, according to Kyle Barnes, a movement scientist who wrote a study about Vaporflys.

caption A snapshot of the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% shoes at Business Insider’s New York office. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

That curvature, Barnes previously told me, helps quickly rock a runner from their heels to their toes as they land and push off again.

Vaporflys also use a new type of foam called Pebax, which is about 87% efficient in terms of energy return. The ethylene vinyl-acetate foam in most traditional running shoes, by contrast, returns about 65% of the energy you put into it, according to Geoff Burns, a kinesiology researcher and pro runner.

When I got on the treadmill at Nike’s headquarters, I initially started jogging.

caption I try the Vaporflys on a treadmill at the Nike Inc. headquarters in New York, January 8, 2020. source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

Trotting at a 6.9 mph pace – that’s an 8.5 minute mile – felt too easy.

So I upped the speed another 2 mph, which put my mile time around 6:40. I started to breathe heavily, but was not pushing as hard as I otherwise would have to for that quick pace. The shoe was doing more of the work for me.

“The runner runs the race, but the shoe enables him or her to run it faster for the same effort or ability,” Burns said. “So for two athletes of equal ability on race day, the one with the shoes is going to beat the one without the shoes.”

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

Nike calls the Vaporfly’s carbon fiber-foam sole “a built-in secret weapon,” since it’s designed to help runners get the most forward push for each stride.

In a study done independently of Nike, Barnes found that Vaporfly shoes improved an athlete’s running economy by 4.2% compared to the Adidas Adizero Adios 3 shoes.

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

In addition to protecting our legs from the impact of striking the ground, running shoes store and release energy to propel us forward. The midsole acts like a spring, compressing when a runner lands, storing the energy from that foot strike, and expanding again to return that stored energy into the ground to push them forward.

Not all of that stored energy gets returned with each footfall, though – some dissipates as heat. The Vaporfly’s design minimizes that lost energy, giving runners more bang for the buck.

A 4% advantage might not sound huge, but there are a lot of steps in 26.2 miles.

caption Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men’s race of the 2019 New York City marathon wearing Nike Vaporfly shoes. source Brendan McDermid/Reuters

“As soon as you put the shoes on, you have this ‘Aha!’ moment in which you know these are different than anything you’ve put on before,” Barnes said. “I have several pairs.”

Nike launched the original version of the Vaporfly, called the 4%, in 2016. Kipchoge wore them when he won gold in the men’s marathon at the Rio Olympics that year.

caption Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya crosses the finish line to win gold in the 2016 Summer Olympics Men’s Marathon event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

In newer versions, Nike has continued to improving on its design. The company’s design team added 15% more foam to the Next% sole, and even more to its successor, a shoe called the AlphaFly that’s not yet commercially available.

Kipchoge used an AlphaFly prototype to break the 2-hour marathon mark.

caption Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, crosses the finish line during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. source REUTERS / Lisi Niesner

The final version of the AlphaFly shoe could have a sole that includes four fluid-filled chambers that compress on impact.

But Kipchoge may not be able to wear Alphaflys (or Vaporflys, for that matter) when he competes in this summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo.

caption Kipchoge runs during his attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12, 2019. source REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger

In fall 2019, World Athletics – which oversees most international track events – formed a working group to look into Vaporfly technology. The goal is to determine whether the shoes confer an unfair advantage; a decision about whether or not the organization will ban or regulate Nike’s tech could come within weeks.

“We hope to be able to make an announcement at the end of this month,” Nicole Jefferies, head of communications for World Athletics, told me on Thursday.

Personally, after wearing the Vaporflys, I’ll never be able to look at other running shoes the same way.

source Aylin Woodward/Business Insider

A day of using them around Manhattan made it was obvious, even to me, why elite runners like Kipchoge will always prefer these shoes.