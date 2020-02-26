10 things you should never do in a bookstore, according to employees

caption There are a few things you should never do in a bookstore. source Emily Geraghty/Shutterstock

Whether you’re shopping at an independent shop or a nationwide chain, there are certain things you should never do in a bookstore.

Whether you’re a bibliophile or a casual reader, there are some ground rules to keep in mind the next time you visit an independent bookshop or chain bookstore.

Here are some things former and current booksellers and bookstore employees say you should never do in their shops.

It might be cheaper to purchase books online than at your local bookstore, but don’t go into a brick-and-mortar shop if you’re just going to snap photos of items you’re planning to buy elsewhere.

“It really bothers me when people obviously go into bookstores, look around, take pictures of the books, and then are going to go buy them on Amazon,” said Kate Gester, who used to work at the locally-owned bookstore BookPeople in Austin, Texas.

Gester told Insider that it was especially frustrating when customers would use the staff’s recommendations to inform their online purchases.

“We, as a staff, put a lot of thought and heart into our recommendations in the hopes that [customers will] buy them from this independent bookstore,” she said. “It almost feels like wasted labor.”

Don’t try to hide merchandise that you, or your child, damaged.

Accidents happen, especially if you’re shopping with young children.

However, if merchandise gets damaged, it’s wise to inform a staff member rather than just ignoring the problem.

“Children would tear the page of a book and the parents would do nothing about it or just quietly put it away and not alert any staff member,” Gester told Insider. “I think the right thing to do in that situation is [say], ‘Oh, my child just ripped this. I should buy it.'”

Waiting until the day of an event to buy your ticket is usually not a great idea.

caption If you plan to attend something, you may want to get your ticket ahead of time. source Madeline Stone / Business Insider

Daniela Cardinale, who worked as a book-club moderator at Greenlight Bookstore and at Boulevard Books & Café in Brooklyn for several years, said that you should always purchase an event ticket in advance.

It’s especially important because some events, especially those featuring popular authors, can fill up quickly.

She recommends purchasing a ticket about a week before an event and showing up at least 20 minutes early if the event is featuring a famous author, so you can ensure you have a place to sit or stand.

Don’t eat or drink while you’re perusing the books.

caption Many bookstores have cafes, but you should not eat while you browse the shelves. source Janet G./Yelp

While working at a bookstore-cafe hybrid, Cardinale said she noticed that a lot of people would carry food and beverages around the shop.

“What tends to happen is that people have a cup of coffee and a little bit of coffee spills and gets on a page,” she said. “I know people are hungry and they’re thirsty, but put your beverages away.”

Cardinale told Insider that bookstores often can’t return books that were damaged by customers, so the shop ends up losing money.

Never intentionally damage books by kicking or breaking their spines.

caption There’s no need to crack a book’s spine before you’ve even purchased it. source Jure Divich/Shutterstock

Tatiana Radujkovic, who works at the American book retailer Barnes & Noble, told Insider that she’s observed a lot of bad behavior, like people kicking books, sitting on them, and breaking their spines.

Although it should go without saying, it’s not OK to damage books on purpose, especially if you don’t intend on buying them.

Don’t get angry at employees if a bookstore doesn’t have a copy of the book you want.

caption Popular books can sometimes sell out quickly. source Jesica L./Yelp

It’s not always the bookseller’s fault if a particular title is not in stock, so don’t take out your frustration on them.

Cardinale said she suggests calling retailers in advance to see if the title you’re looking for is available so you can avoid the in-store disappointment.

She explained that if stock is limited, most stores can put a book on hold for you if you call ahead. Sellers can also order more copies of a book if they run out – it may just take a few days for it to ship.

Stop taking a ton of books off of the shelves if you’re not actually thinking about purchasing them.

caption Always try to neatly return unwanted books to their original shelves. source Janet G./Yelp

If you’re deciding what to buy, be mindful of how many books you’re taking off the shelves, especially since leaving piles of books around the store creates extra work for employees.

“People will pick up a lot of different titles. They’ll create their own personal stack, and they end up getting one or two titles,” Cardinale said. “Don’t wait until the end when you’re paying to basically hand over 10 books for them to put away.”

It’s rude to intentionally put books in the wrong section.

caption Many bookstores have clear signage designating sections within the store. source Ruwan J./Yelp

You may find it amusing to intentionally place books on the wrong shelves, but it frustrates employees, Rivka Holler, who worked at New York City’s Strand Book Store for a few years, told Insider.

Doing so can make shopping more difficult for those who are looking for a specific book. It also creates more work for booksellers, who must then put books in their proper place.

Don’t treat a bookstore like it’s your house, and don’t treat booksellers like babysitters.

caption Booksellers should not be responsible for watching your children. source Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images

It’s important to remember that bookstores are not your home, nor are booksellers your personal babysitters.

Holler said she’s witnessed a lot of inappropriate customer behavior at bookstores, including people changing babies’ diapers on the floor, dyeing their hair in the bathroom, and lounging on the stairs.

Gester added that people also tend to think of booksellers as babysitters and will let their kids run wild without supervision. This can lead to children damaging merchandise or endangering themselves and other patrons.

You shouldn’t come unprepared and expect booksellers to have all of the answers.

caption Booksellers can usually look up a book if you know the title or author. source KeKe K./Yelp

To save time and make booksellers’ lives easier, write down a list of the titles or authors you want to locate in the store before your trip.

“We’re not wizards and describing a cover or giving a vague description of a book is not gonna help us help you,” Radujkovic told Insider.

Holler agreed that it’s helpful for customers to come prepared with book titles in mind.

“Booksellers are not paid to Google the most popular basketry books for you,” she said. “Bring a title, author, or ISBN and they will be happy to look for it.”

