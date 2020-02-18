From the streets to front row, here are 25 photos that show what fashionistas wore during New York Fashion Week

caption Chic guests in the front row watch the runway at designer Hakan Akkaya’s New York Fashion Week show. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

New York Fashion Week, the yearly fashion show extravaganza in New York City, is well known for its glitzy atmosphere and great outfits.

Insider attended several high-profile collections and took photos both backstage and on the runway.

We’ve rounded up some of the best outfits we found at the shows and on the streets of New York City.

After days of waiting in lines and scrambling around downtown Manhattan, New York Fashion Week came to a close last Wednesday night. Globally, however, fashion week has only just begun. New York kicks off fashion week, followed by the rest of the “Big Four” cities: London, Milan, and Paris.

Fashion week is a chance for people to show off their best street style looks. While a few kept it casual, most guests wore extravagant pieces that stole the show. Some, however, wore questionable outfits that should have never left fashion week.

To round out NYFW, here are 25 photos that summarize the guests’ looks.

From monochrome to statement colors, New York Fashion Week is the place to experiment with different looks. While some trends are here to stay until next year’s shows, others were a complete miss.

caption People wore their best looks for New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Madeleine Arthur (right) looked glamorous at the Cynthia Rowley show wearing a short skin-toned dress with sequins.

caption Madeleine Arthur during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Other guests at Cynthia Rowley wore loud pieces with a holographic and metallic sheen.

caption Guests at Cynthia Rowley’s show during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

At Anna Sui, sisters and influencers Dylana and Natalie Suarez chose looks with blue embroidery and pastel tights that could have been worn in the folk horror film, “Midsommar.”

caption Dylana and Natalie Suarez during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Katherine McNamara, also at the Anna Sui show, looked effortless in a bohemian pastel-blue dress with floral embroidery.

caption Katherine McNamara during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Mother-daughter models Pat and Anna Cleveland wore pieces that could have been from a grandmother’s closet. They completed their Anna Sui outfits with decorated fans created by Pat herself.

caption Pat and Anna Cleveland during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Heidi Klum stood out among other celebrities in a white Christian Siriano suit at the designer’s catwalk.

caption Heidi Klum during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Other guests at Christian Siriano chose strategic layering that showed off multiple textures and prints.

caption Guests at Christian Siriano’s New York Fashion Week show. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Monochrome was a top trend during the week. Model Eugenia Rodriguez stole the show at Rebecca Minkoff’s presentation in a hot-pink top, pants, and coat.

caption Eugenia Rodriguez during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In contrast, blogger Karina Bik chose a full look in neutral tones, proving that monochrome can be done in brown and beige.

caption Karina Bik during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Blogger Vanessa Hong attended the Tibi presentation in an unexpected green monochrome look.

caption Vanessa Hong during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Blogger Aimee Song also wore a cozy monochrome outfit with a pop of blue.

caption Aimee Song during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Not all monochrome looks work, however. Too many different shades of purple and patterns make this imaginative outfit look more chaotic than refined.

caption Guests and models wore monochrome looks during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Blogger Mary Gui took a bold leap with print-on-print and bright accessories.

caption Mary Gui during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Blogger Caroline Vazzana went with a bold jacket from MSGM and matching red lips at Hakan Akkaya.

caption Caroline Vazzana during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Model Karen Elson looked stunning in a subtle metallic green jacket, while model Coco Rocha went a bit over-the-top in a neon vest and mauve lips.

caption Karen Elson and Coco Rocha during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Business strategist Idalia Salsamendi (center) showed up in a head-turning magenta Stand Studio coat. However, zebra pants and metallic boots made the look more whimsical than fashionable.

caption Idalia Salsamendi during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Morten Nielsen, Migel Girauld, and James McCormick wore muted tones at the Son Jung Wan show. Contrasting textures give them a more interesting twist to classic silhouettes.

caption Morten Nielsen, Migel Girauld, and James McCormick during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Influencer Andele Lara and DJ Ohso looked dreamy at Son Jung Wan wearing the designer’s collection.

caption Andele Lara and DJ Ohso during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

While most guests chose looks that grab attention, Seth Avett and Jennifer Cleveland wore casual outfits with patterned pieces that added subtle hints of glam.

caption Seth Avett and Jennifer Cleveland during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Beauty guru Patrick Starr showed that wearing head-to-toe black can be chic with multiple textures and statement earrings.

caption Patrick Starr during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Larsen Thompson paired red lips and green shades with an Anna Sui knit dress that matched her hair.

caption Larsen Thompson during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Sleek in satin, blogger Justin Xby finished the outfit with pearls and glasses for a polished look.

caption Justin Xby during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Blogger Laureen Uy went with a pastel theme, from blue hair to a purple knit top and denim pants.

caption Laureen Uy during New York Fashion Week. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Backstage at Rebecca Minkoff, Sarah Mendelsohn showed that simple is sweet in a green dress with slit sleeves and gold earrings.