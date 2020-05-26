Sex workers have issued a list of ‘safer’ sex positions to stick to during the pandemic

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Swiss brothels say they will be following a strict set of guidelines as they prepare to reopen after being forced to close their doors due to the pandemic.

Their new safety measures include a list of the “least risky” sexual positions for sex workers to use with clients, according to the English-language news outlet in Switzerland, The Local.

The positions include “doggy style,” “cowgirl” and “rider” positions, as they minimize droplet transmission between client and worker.

ProKoRe, an organization representing sex workers in Switzerland, came up with the list among other regulations in order to help brothels safely reopen, which they hope the government will accept.

These positions do put distance between the faces of clients and workers, but it’s important to note most experts say having sex with anyone you do not already live with can pose a risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

Sessions will be capped at 15 minutes, with no kissing

Other precautions the guidelines list include ventilation of rooms where sex takes place for 15 minutes in between customer visits, new sheets for each visitor, and gloves, condoms, and disinfectants at the ready in each room.

The organization advises visits only last 15 minutes and that kissing should be strongly discouraged.

In order to ensure a coronavirus outbreak can be limited if a brothel worker tests positive, names and phone numbers of clients will be kept on hand for at least a month after their visit.

ProKoRe said that they will be ready to get back to work on June 8 if the measures are approved and followed.

While reopening non-essential businesses is risky, ProKoRe stated the organization strongly encourages brothels to reopen with restrictions because of the devastating financial impact the country’s sex work ban is having on workers as a whole.

