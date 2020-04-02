This photographer captured the uncanny, bare streets of NYC under lockdown

caption Times Square in Manhattan on March 18, 2020. source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

New York City is a hotspot of the US coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 47,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

The city is under a state-ordered lockdown, with all non-essential businesses shuttered.

Photographer Roemel Gaddy took this opportunity to photograph the streets of New York like no one has seen them: empty.

The city that never sleeps is now an eerie ghost town. With more than 1,000 deaths in New York state alone and the number of COVID-19 cases rising daily, New Yorkers who were once all about the hustle and bustle have disappeared into the safety of their homes.

In an effort to flatten the curve of infection, New York has closed public schools and banned public gatherings of 50 people or more. Besides limited restaurant take-out and delivery runs, the only constant on the streets are the brightly lit stores, lamps, and ads.

While many people are practicing social distancing, Roemel Gaddy, a 23-year-old photographer from the Bronx, took this rare opportunity to roam the quiet streets and photograph places that are usually inundated with crowds and tourists. Gaddy, who focuses on portraits and live music content, was inspired to explore the world of street photography because of the pandemic.

From Wall Street to Grand Central Station, here are 20 scenes that depict the impact of the virus across NYC on March 18.

Downtown Wall Street, typically filled with suited professionals and tourists, is completely vacant except for a few pedestrians near Federal Hall.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Another look down Wall Street highlights Trinity Church at the center with just a handful of people gathered.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

The 1 subway line going uptown shows a rare sight of an empty train. “As crazy as it seems, traveling around NYC during this time was actually peaceful,” Gaddy told Insider. “You could drive around the city and not have to worry about unnecessary traffic. Always guaranteed a seat on public transportation and none of the streets were overcrowded.”

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Madison Square Garden is filled with cabs waiting in line with no customers. “It’s absolutely insane to see such a fast-paced city such as NYC simply paused in time,” Gaddy said.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Rush hour traffic is nonexistent on 6th Avenue near Bryant Park.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Typically bustling with commuters, Grand Central is nearly abandoned due to the pandemic. The Metro North, the third busiest commuter rail in the nation, is cutting service as its ridership drops.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Not a single person could be found in the underground passages at Grand Central.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

As Gaddy heads uptown, he is greeted by a nearly void subway platform.

source Roemel RoeVisions Gaddy

Times Square, notoriously known for being jam-packed with cars and tourists, is also nearly vacant. “This Covid-19 crisis striking NYC the way that it did seems like something straight out of a horror film,” Gaddy said. “I never thought that I would have to deal with a pandemic in my lifetime as severe as this.”

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Another street in Times Square is barren in the middle of the day. “Just walking around Times Square during rush hour and not having to bump into anybody was crazy in itself,” Gaddy said.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

But a few entertainers remained in Times Square as people walked through the area.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Gaddy even captured his friends Spags and Kelz in hazmat suits while they were performing a comedic skit in Times Square.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

The skit was for one of their characters named “Jim The Gentrifier”, who talked to individuals in Times Square about the importance of wearing gloves during the pandemic.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

The subways at Times Square are no exception to the pandemic emptiness. “The most surreal moment for me during this crisis was taking the shuttle train from Times Square to Grand Central and seeing it almost be completely empty as I walked towards the 6 train,” Gaddy said. “This area is usually populated with subway performers and afternoon commuters, so experiencing something like that was insane.”

source Roe RoeVisions Gaddy

These food trucks were closed. Restaurants are only allowed to be open for take out and delivery.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

Sidewalks are eerily quiet as cafes and eateries are closed.

source Roemel RoeVisions Gaddy

Some fast-food spots and restaurants that were open noted they could only take pick-up or delivery orders.

source Roemel RoeVisions Gaddy

Retail stores also have no choice but to close down storefronts until further notice, posting signs indicating closure due to the coronavirus breakout.

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

On his overall pandemic coverage, Gaddy said, “If this crisis has taught me anything so far it’s that life as you know it can change forever drastically and without notice at any given time. We must simply learn how to appreciate the things we have and not stress over the things we don’t have yet.”

source Romel RoeVisions Gaddy

“One thing I plan on doing is living life more and not holding myself back because of fear because when it’s all said and done I want to be able to say I truly lived my life to my full potential,” Gaddy told Insider. “I know that years from now these images will be talked about as we look back at this moment of time in history.”