What to eat after liposuction: Protein, multivitamins, and more

caption To aid healing, get enough protein through healthy sources like beans and whole wheat. source Jay Cross / Flickr

If you’re given antibiotics after liposuction surgery, increase your intake of probiotic-containing foods.

Make sure to get enough protein, since it can help promote cell growth and aid in the healing process.

Staying hydrated can help reduce inflammation and swelling after your procedure.

This article was medically reviewed by Eugene Elliott, MD, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA.

After liposuction, you should alter your diet a bit as you recover. For example, if you’re given antibiotics after liposuction, start eating more probiotic-containing foods like yogurt to rebalance your gut biome.

Moreover, if you don’t already follow a healthy diet, consider switching over now so that you can maintain the best results possible from your procedure, long-term. Some expert-recommended diets include the Mediterranean and DASH diet. In addition to a healthy diet, here’s what you should focus on getting plenty of after liposuction.

What should I eat after liposuction?

Get enough protein. The main nutrient you want to consume after liposuction is protein. That’s because your body has just been through a surgery, it needs to recover, and protein is essential to healing, says David Sieber, MD, a San Francisco based plastic surgeon who specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

Protein can help to heal post-surgical wounds and regenerate damaged skin and muscle tissue. Additionally, protein can help reduce the swelling that’s very common after liposuction. Even if you’re a vegetarian, you can still get enough protein.

Healthy sources of protein include:

Lean meat such as chicken breast

Fish

Beans and legumes

Nuts and seeds

Whole grains

Leafy green vegetables

Red meat in moderation

Protein supplements, such as protein powder for shakes

Take a multivitamin. In general, you want to make sure you’re consuming a well-balanced diet so you’re getting all of the key vitamins and minerals to help you heal. Aim to eat food from all five food groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy.

Most people don’t get enough nutrients in their diet, and thus don’t have the right micronutrients and vitamins – like magnesium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 – they need to heal optimally. “So I recommend people take a high-quality multivitamin,” says Snyder.

Stay hydrated. You also want to focus on hydration. Sieber says you can drink sports drinks, but don’t overdo it since these are often high in sugar. Instead, drink plenty of water and add a lemon or lime slice for flavor. Staying hydrated can help reduce post-op swelling. If you’re dehydrated, your body is more likely to retain the little amount of water that it does have, resulting in swelling. Therefore, stay hydrated and you may even see your liposuction results a little sooner because the inflammation will go down more quickly.

How long should I stick to a post-op diet?

Sieber recommends sticking to these dietary guidelines for at least two to four weeks after surgery, during the acute healing process.

However, if you got liposuction, chances are, you want to maintain a slimmer figure. Since the surgery won’t make you have less of an appetite or affect your metabolism, the way certain weight-loss surgery may. It’s up to you to keep up with healthy life choices.

“My patients who continue to exercise and have a healthy diet are having results that are way better than patients who had surgery and then relaxed a little bit and gained some weight after surgery,” says Seiber.

So, for the best post-liposuction results, keep up with a healthy diet – not just postoperatively in the two, or so, weeks after surgery.

