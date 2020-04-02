Everything you need to know if you’ve recently been laid off and are applying for unemployment benefits

caption A restaurant owner looks out the window in Boston, Mass. on March 18, 2020. source Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As the coronavirus outbreak batters the US economy, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits has reached historic highs.

A record 6.6 million people applied for benefits in the week ending March 28, doubling the prior week’s record and far exceeding the previous record of nearly 700,000 newly filed jobless claims set in 1982. To try to keep up with the demand, the US Department of Labor has issued new guidance to states regarding unemployment benefits during the pandemic. And the new $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 will boost individuals’ weekly benefits by $600.

Unemployment insurance is a program that’s jointly run by the state and federal government, so while the application procedure can vary by state, the overall process and eligibility requirements are more or less the same.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to get started on the application for unemployment benefits: How to file for unemployment benefits if you lose your job during the coronavirus pandemic

What to know if you’ve been furloughed and don’t know what that means: Stores, restaurants, and companies across the US are putting staff on furlough as they shut down during the coronavirus outbreak – here’s what it means for employees

What you need to know about the stimulus package:

What the new $2.2 trillion stimulus bill means for unemployment benefits

The new stimulus package would allow people to claim an extra $600 in unemployment benefits a week. Here’s what you need to know if you’re applying.

What to know if you’re a gig worker or contractor who’s out of work: For the first time, Uber drivers and other gig workers would qualify for unemployment insurance as part of the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

What to know if your hours have been cut but you haven’t been laid off: Companies are putting workers on ‘zero hour schedules.’ Here’s how you can get unemployment benefits even if you’re not officially laid off.

What one freelance journalist is doing to conserve cash while unemployed: I’ve lost nearly all my income to the coronavirus and have to apply for unemployment benefits for the first time in my life. Here’s what the next few weeks look like.

Ways to find remote work right now if you’ve been laid off: 9 websites to help you find remote work or freelance jobs quickly

These stories will be constantly updated as we learn more.