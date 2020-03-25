Insider’s ultimate guide to the best movies and TV shows to watch while you’re stuck at home

- source
- Netflix
- Here at Insider, our team of entertainment aficionados have spent countless hours rounding up the best movies and TV shows we think are worth your time.
- You can find all of those lists under our “What to Watch” page.
- We’ve also listed them here for easy browsing and bookmarking purposes.
- Below you’ll find links to every recommendation list from the Insider entertainment team.
BEST MOVIES
101 movies you need to see in your lifetime
13 of the best movies to watch if you want to feel nostalgic for the ’90s
100 must-see movies from the 2000s, according to critics
15 of the best movies of the 2000s, according to audiences
50 of the best romantic movies of all time, according to critics
BEST TV
27 TV shows based on books that you should watch in your lifetime
27 of the best TV shows to binge-watch
50 TV shows everyone should watch in their lifetime
The 22 best TV shows of all time, according to fans
BEST FOR KIDS
10 shows for kids that are actually educational
45 children’s movies every adult should watch in their lifetime
BEST OF NETFLIX
The 101 best movies to watch on Netflix right now
The 39 best comedy movies you can watch on Netflix
The 14 best movies featuring LGBTQ stories you can watch on Netflix
The 39 best crime thrillers you can watch on Netflix
The best and worst pandemic movies and TV shows you can watch on Netflix, according to critics
Every new Netflix show coming in 2020
The 101 best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now
41 Netflix shows you probably missed but should definitely watch
12 shows from the 1990s and 2000s to watch on Netflix to remind you of a simpler time
21 Netflix originals everyone should watch in their lifetime, according to critics
51 of the scariest originals to watch on Netflix, ranked by critics
33 of Netflix’s original romantic films, ranked from worst to best
BEST OF DISNEY PLUS
16 movies on Disney Plus that adults can enjoy without kids around
The best and worst original TV shows and movies you can watch on Disney Plus
The 51 best movies you can stream on Disney Plus
50 of the best Disney Channel original movies of all time, ranked
The 5 best and 5 worst Disney Channel original movies to stream on Disney Plus
The 10 best South Korean movies you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime after watching ‘Parasite’
BEST OF STREAMING
10 of the most enlightening documentaries about celebrities that you can stream
The best international movies you can stream
The best TV shows featuring LGBTQ stories that you can stream
10 reality dating shows that you can stream right now
IF YOU LIKE…
27 movies you should watch if you loved ‘Stranger Things’
14 movies to watch if you love the ‘To All the Boys’ series
12 shows you should watch if you love Netflix’s ‘You’
10 movies you should watch if you love the show ‘You’
10 shows you should watch if you love ‘Breaking Bad’
10 shows you should watch if you love ‘Gossip Girl’
10 shows to watch if you loved ‘Fleabag’
The best Joaquin Phoenix movies to watch, according to fans
All the Keanu Reeves movies you can stream right now
Every single Tom Hanks movie, ranked by critic reviews
We’ll update this guide as more lists, rankings, and recommendations from the Insider team are published.