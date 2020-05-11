10 movies to watch if you want to feel like you’re in Paris

caption Paris is the setting for many romantic movies. source Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Even if you can’t take a trip to Paris, these films will help transport you to the City of Lights.

Classic films like “An American in Paris” (1951) and “Last Tango in Paris” (1972) will make you miss the glittering city.

Other movies, like “Amélie” (2001) and “Midnight in Paris” (2011), center on the romantic aspects of Paris.

“Ratatouille” (2007) and “Hugo” (2011) are family-friendly films set in the city that everyone can enjoy.

Wish you were vacationing in Paris?

These movies inspired by and filmed in the City of Lights will help you feel like you’re eating baguettes under the Eiffel Tower from the comfort of your living room.

Here’s what to watch if you’re dreaming of Paris.

“An American in Paris” (1951) is filled with music, dancing, and romance.

caption Gene Kelly starred in “An American in Paris.” source MGM

The 1950s movie musical is about an American painter named Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly) who’s struggling to make it in the Paris art world until he’s discovered by an influential Parisian heiress. However, Jerry risks his success by falling for Lise (Leslie Caron), who’s engaged to another man.

Filled with classic Gershwin music and plenty of dancing, “An American in Paris” is about the realities of falling in love in the City of Lights.

Another movie musical, “Moulin Rouge” (2001), tells the story of forbidden love.

caption Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman in “Moulin Rouge.” source Twentieth Century Fox

Set in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, “Moulin Rouge” looks into the lives of several people working at the Moulin Rouge nightclub. The movie tells the story of a young Englishman named Christain (Ewan McGregor) in Paris who falls in love with one of the club’s star performer, Satine (Nicole Kidman) in the late 1890s.

But drama ensues when a dangerous love triangle develops putting the nightclub, Satine, and Christian at risk.

“Last Tango in Paris” (1972) gives an insight into the chic lifestyle of wealthy Parisians.

caption Maria Schneider in “Last Tango in Paris.” source Les Productions Artistes Associés

Marlon Brando starred in “Last Tango in Paris,” which centers on his character, Paul, arriving in the French capital after his estranged wife’s death. In an effort to cope with his grief, he engages in a passionate affair with a young Parisian woman (Maria Schneider).

The iconic movie transports you back to Paris in the 1970s with scenes throughout the very chic 16th arrondissement of the city.

“Amélie” (2001) brings the colorful city of Paris to life.

caption Audrey Tautou in “Amélie.” source Claudie Ossard Productions

“Amélie” is a romantic comedy set in the Montmartre, the Parisian neighborhood home to the popular tourist spot Sacré-Cœur. The film follows Amélie Poulain, a quirky waitress who unlocks a mysterious adventure when she finds a hidden box of trinkets in her apartment that belonged to a previous owner.

She decides to return the box while making it her mission to bring happiness to others around her.

“Marie Antoinette” (2006) takes a look at 18th-century Paris.

caption Kirsten Dunst portrayed the young queen in “Marie Antoinette.” source Columbia Pictures

The 2006 biopic set in 18th century France follows the life of Marie Antoinette (Kirsten Dunst), who was ultimately beheaded during the French Revolution.

You’ll get a real sense of 18th-century French royal fashion and decor, as well as a look into what Versailles and Paris were like at the time.

“Ratatouille” (2007) is perfect for children and kids at heart who love Paris.

caption Patton Oswalt and Lou Romano voiced the main characters. source Disney/Pixar

The Pixar animated film is set in Paris and follows a mouse who does more than just eat leftover scraps from the trash.

Remy (voiced by Patton Oswalt) knows how to cook a full French meal, which is great news for Linguini (voiced by Lou Romano) who is looking to climb up the ranks at a prestigious French restaurant.

The family film takes a look into the world of fine French dining and traditional dishes set in a beautifully animated rendition of the famous city.

Get caught between the past and the present with “Midnight in Paris” (2011).

caption The characters visit iconic sites, like Versailles, in the film. source Sony Pictures Classics

Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris” is a feel-good romantic comedy that takes place in both modern-day and 1920s Paris.

Gil (Owen Wilson) falls in love with Paris on a visit with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams). During solo midnight walks around the city, he is transported back in time to the 1920s where he meets literary greats like F. Scott Fitzgerald (Tom Hiddleston) and Gertrude Stein (Kathy Bates).

The struggling novelist has finally found inspiration, but his personal life in the present falls apart the further he gets sucked into the City of Lights.

Many different moments in Paris are woven together in “Paris, Je T’Aime” (2007).

caption The film is about falling in love in Paris. source First Look Pictures

Appropriately titled, “Paris Je T’Aime,” which in English translates to, “Paris, I love you,” the movie complies 20 short stories filmed at various locations throughout Paris. The single narrative that emerges is that love ties us all together.

“Paris Je T’Aime” is a great film if you want to get a feel for the sights and sounds of the romantic city.

“Hugo” (2011) looks at Paris through a fantastical lens.

caption Asa Butterfield in “Hugo.” source Paramount Studios

Based on the novel “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” the film transports you back to 1930s Paris, where an orphaned boy named Hugo (Asa Butterfield) lives in the walls of a Paris train station fixing clocks and gadgets.

On a mission to bring the automaton that his father left him back to life, Hugo befriends Georges Méliès (Ben Knightley) and Isabelle (Chloë Grace Moretz) to try and uncover lost memories.

The family-friendly fantasy tale takes you around all different corners of the city.

“2 Days in Paris” (2011) is a romantic comedy about falling out of love in Paris.

caption Adam Goldberg and Julie Delpy in “2 Days in Paris.” source Samuel Goldwyn Film/Red Envelope

In “2 Days in Paris,” a couple takes a romantic getaway to Europe to help repair their broken relationship. Despite being the City of Love, the couple finds themselves even more strained than before.

The film may not be an upbeat love story, but the city is still at the forefront of the couple’s short stay.

