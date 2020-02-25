Who’s running Mike Bloomberg’s secretive agency, Netflix’s ‘postmortem’ emails, and Google’s advertising push for Maps

caption Key leaders at Hawkfish. source Foursquare; Facebook; Melodie Jeng/Getty Images; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

Now, onto the news. As the Democratic presidential primary race heats up, Mike Bloomberg is doing everything in his power to catch up to his rivals.

Among those efforts is Hawkfish, his 270-person digital agency headed by former Facebook CMO Gary Briggs, as my colleagues Patrick Coffee and Lauren Johnson reported.

Bloomberg has already spent $400 million on political advertising. Inside the secretive agency that popped up to help manage all that money, which is run by Facebook’s former CMO

We also published a list of Hawkfish’s key executives, a who’s who from the worlds of politics, advertising, and technology.

Meet the key people who are leading Mike Bloomberg’s digital campaign to topple Donald Trump

Meanwhile, my colleague Ashley Rodriguez talked to Netflix employees about its internal “postmortem” emails, how they work in practice and what insiders really think about them.

Netflix insiders share how they feel about its internal ‘postmortem’ emails that detail why employees were fired to their coworkers

And lastly, if you’ve been noticing a lot more ads on Google Maps than before, you’re not alone. Google has been trying to capitalize on the growth in people searching for shops, restaurants and other places while using Google Maps with advertising.

Google Maps has been ramping up advertising in the app, and already has brands including Dunkin’ and Walgreens buying in

