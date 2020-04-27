When is allergy season? Symptoms and treatment for seasonal allergies

caption Seasonal allergy symptoms include sneezing, shortness of breath, and a runny nose. source Getty Images

Allergy season is usually most severe in the spring, around the first week of May.

That’s because seasonal allergies – called allergic rhinitis or hay fever – commonly occur due to pollen from trees and grass, which are most prevalent in the spring and early summer.

However, some plants may pollinate later in the summer or fall – here’s what you need to know about each allergy season, the main symptoms of seasonal allergies, and how to treat them.

This article was medically reviewed by Omid Mehdizadeh, MD, otolaryngologist and laryngologist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Eye, Ear & Skull Base Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Allergies can happen year-round. But there is a time of year when about 8% of Americans experience the same allergy, nation-wide.

Here’s what you need to know about allergy season, when it strikes, and how to prepare.

When is allergy season?

Allergy season often refers to a specific type of allergy, called allergic rhinitis (or hay fever), that can be triggered by pollen.

Trees, flowers, and grasses typically release pollen in the spring and summer months. However, certain allergies can also happen in the fall, like those caused by weeds.

It all depends on what type of plant you’re allergic to and when that plant pollinates. Here’s a breakdown of seasonal allergies during the spring, summer, and fall.

Spring

Tree pollination begins in February and lasts until June, and grass pollination starts in May and lasts until July.

“The first week of May, when grass pollen starts to surge, is the worst time overall because a lot of people who are allergic to tree pollen are also allergic to grass pollen,” says Gary Stadtmauer, MD, FACP, a board-certified specialist in allergy-immunology and internal medicine at City Allergy.

You can also get an idea of how bad your spring allergies may be based on the prior winter.

“Tree pollen tends to be the worst, especially after a prolonged winter when lots of trees bloom in a short space of time,” Stadtmauer says. “Unlike grass pollen, tree pollen can rain down thick and the layers can build up on surfaces like cars. Exposure increases dramatically and those who are allergic can have a profound surge in symptoms.”

Summer

Tree and grass pollination lasts until June or July and ragweed pollination starts in August.

However, summer has generally been considered the least problematic season because plants release less pollen overall during this season.

“Spring has typically been the worst allergy season, and fall is more problematic than summer for those with weed allergies,” says Clifford W. Bassett, MD, the founder and medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of New York.

Fall

The most common culprit for fall allergies is ragweed, a plant that grows especially on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Ragweed blooms and releases pollen from August to November, and pollen levels are highest in early to mid-September.

Another common trigger of fall allergies is mold spores. As leaves fall to the ground and other vegetation starts to die, mold can start to grow on that decaying material. The mold then releases spores into the air which can cause allergies for some, says Jay M. Portnoy, MD, director of the Allergy, Asthma & Immunology division at Children’s Mercy Hospitals & Clinics.

Other plants that can trigger fall allergies include:

Burning bush

Cocklebur

Lamb’s-quarters

Pigweed

Sagebrush and mugwort

Tumbleweed and Russian thistle

What makes allergy season worse

While the timing and severity of allergy season varies across the country, the following climate factors can influence exposure and symptoms:

Temperature. Mild winter temperatures can cause plants to pollinate earlier, and allergies may occur sooner in the spring. Tree pollen also thrives during cool nights and warm days, which is common in the spring and early summer.

Mild winter temperatures can cause plants to pollinate earlier, and allergies may occur sooner in the spring. Tree pollen also thrives during cool nights and warm days, which is common in the spring and early summer. Rain. While rain can wash pollen away, it can also increase pollen counts, because rain bursts pollen particles, releasing smaller particles into the air at a much higher concentration. A rainy spring can also promote rapid plant growth and lead to an increase in mold, exacerbating allergy symptoms.

While rain can wash pollen away, it can also increase pollen counts, because rain bursts pollen particles, releasing smaller particles into the air at a much higher concentration. A rainy spring can also promote rapid plant growth and lead to an increase in mold, exacerbating allergy symptoms. Wind. Pollen counts increase on windy days because the particles are small, light, and dry. Wind keeps pollen particles airborne and can spread them over long distances. Hot, dry, and windy weather signals greater pollen and mold distribution, and therefore, worsened allergy symptoms.

Climate change has also increased the duration and severity of allergy seasons. “Tree pollen starts earlier, grass pollen extends further into the summertime, and we are seeing more severe ragweed seasons,” says Stadtmauer.

Seasonal allergy symptoms

The most common symptoms of seasonal allergies are:

Sneezing

Runny nose

Shortness of breath

If you’re not sure what your symptoms are indicating, here’s a helpful graphic to differentiate allergy symptoms from the coronavirus, flu, and common cold:

source Shayanne Gal/Insider

Seasonal allergies treatment

To prepare for seasonal allergies, we asked Bassett for his tips on how to proactively reduce your exposure to pollen and manage your allergies:

Get tested . Allergy tests can help pinpoint exactly what’s triggering your sensitivities. These tests are usually done under the guidance of an allergy specialist. A skin prick test – where you are exposed to a small amount of the suspected allergy – is usually reliable for diagnosing pollen allergies, but you can also get a blood test, which may be safer.

. Allergy tests can help pinpoint exactly what’s triggering your sensitivities. These tests are usually done under the guidance of an allergy specialist. A skin prick test – where you are exposed to a small amount of the suspected allergy – is usually reliable for diagnosing pollen allergies, but you can also get a blood test, which may be safer. Know the pollen or mold count . Check your local weather reports to identify peak allergy days. Pollen levels often increase on windy, dry, and sunny days – and decrease on wet, rainy, and still days. This scale will help you determine if the count is low, moderate, high, or very high. The concentration level, which is measured in pollen or spores per cubic meter, varies greatly for each type of pollen or mold.

. Check your local weather reports to identify peak allergy days. Pollen levels often increase on windy, dry, and sunny days – and decrease on wet, rainy, and still days. This scale will help you determine if the count is low, moderate, high, or very high. The concentration level, which is measured in pollen or spores per cubic meter, varies greatly for each type of pollen or mold. Start medications early . Start your allergy medicines up to one to two weeks prior to the onset of pollen season. “Even if it means taking a bit more than necessary, it’s always best to start early,” Stadtmauer says.” Some people will wait until the point that they’re so congested that the steroid nasal sprays can’t be sniffed in.” The advice applies to sprays and pills, as pre-treatment can help prevent inflammation and ease symptoms.

. Start your allergy medicines up to one to two weeks prior to the onset of pollen season. “Even if it means taking a bit more than necessary, it’s always best to start early,” Stadtmauer says.” Some people will wait until the point that they’re so congested that the steroid nasal sprays can’t be sniffed in.” The advice applies to sprays and pills, as pre-treatment can help prevent inflammation and ease symptoms. Try immunotherapy. Tablets and allergy shots can help reduce symptoms and provide relief by exposing patients to tiny amounts of the allergen, so the body can build tolerance. Allergy shots, which are injected into the skin of the arm by a doctor, are the most commonly used form of allergy immunotherapy. Tablets, which are placed under the tongue, can be taken at home but are only available for grass and ragweed pollen.

Tablets and allergy shots can help reduce symptoms and provide relief by exposing patients to tiny amounts of the allergen, so the body can build tolerance. Allergy shots, which are injected into the skin of the arm by a doctor, are the most commonly used form of allergy immunotherapy. Tablets, which are placed under the tongue, can be taken at home but are only available for grass and ragweed pollen. Wear sunglasses . Big sunglasses can help block airborne pollen from entering your eyes and eyelids.

. Big sunglasses can help block airborne pollen from entering your eyes and eyelids. Protect your hair. Pollen is easily transferable from hair onto bedding, sheets, and pillows. Wearing a hat, preferably a wide-brimmed one, protects your hair from collecting pollen. Avoiding hair gel, which pollen can stick to, may also help.

Pollen is easily transferable from hair onto bedding, sheets, and pillows. Wearing a hat, preferably a wide-brimmed one, protects your hair from collecting pollen. Avoiding hair gel, which pollen can stick to, may also help. Wash your hair and change your clothes often. Shower and wash your hair nightly to rinse pollen from your skin and hair. After you go outside, change your clothing before entering your bedroom to reduce pollen from being brought in.

