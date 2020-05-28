San Francisco is ordering everyone to wear a mask or cover their face in public when they’re within 30 feet of someone they don’t live with

caption San Francisco police officer cadets distribute face masks to people at Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. source JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

San Francisco will start enforcing everyone to wear masks when they leave their home and come within 30 feet of someone they do not live with.

Masks or face coverings will still not be required when exercising outdoors alone, such as while running, walking, or biking.

The updated guidelines come as the city announces a 5-phase reopening plan, with a slew of changes including outdoor restaurant service slated for as early as June 15.

That also includes when you’re waiting in line to go inside a store and when you’re inside shopping, according to the city website.

A mask or face covering will not be needed when:

You’re in your car by yourself

If you’re with people you live with

If you’re picnicking with members of your household and are more than 6 feet from other groups

If you’re walking, hiking, biking, or running by yourself or with people you live with outside

You should still have a mask or face covering on your person, however.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the change Thursday, which will go into effect Friday.

As we begin to go out into the community more, we need to take additional precautions. Starting tomorrow, we will be requiring face coverings when you're out of your home and around people outside of your household, both indoors and outdoors. More info: https://t.co/KrA4Cu4uGX — London Breed (@LondonBreed) May 28, 2020

The city announced on April 17 that it would enforce the wearing of masks or face coverings when a person is in the vicinity of essential businesses. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise the wearing of masks or face coverings when in public.

The updated guidelines coincide with the city’s unveiling of a 5-phase reopening plan that is set to reopen outdoor service for restaurants and bars that serve food as early as June 15.

San Francisco is one of many Bay Area counties that have been under a shelter-in-place order since March 17. Some counties have begun relaxing restrictions in line with statewide reopening phases issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

San Francisco’s reopening plans come with tentatively scheduled dates. Some phases will only roll out after the state of California’s respective phases.

Also currently slated to reopen on June 15 are religious services and ceremonies, indoor retail shopping with modifications, and outdoor fitness sessions including boot camps and yoga, given that social distancing is observed.

A targeted July 13 reopening date is expected for hair salons and indoor dining. Nail salons, gyms, hotels, movie theatre, and bars that do not serve food are slated to reopen in mid-August.