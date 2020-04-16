Movie theaters are desperately trying to reopen. When it happens, you won’t be sitting near anyone for a while.

caption “Tenet” may be the first movie you see in theaters once the US reopens. source Warner Bros.

Some movie theaters are planning to reopen by the end of April.

Insider spoke with several theater owners and executives about how they planned to do it (they spoke anonymously to Insider, but their identities are known and have been confirmed).

There will be a lot of social distancing while you watch the movie, and theater workers could be wearing masks.

Older movies will be shown since most new movies’ release dates have been pushed back.

The theater business has a goal of opening at full strength by the time Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is to be released on July 17.

Sources acknowledge that a lot of this will depend on CDC recommendations and mandates by governors and mayors.

Movie theaters are struggling amid coronavirus-related stay-at-home mandates, with some films’ release dates delayed well into the fall. Now, owners and executives are pushing to reopen.

Beyond drive-ins, the big-screen experience of watching a movie has been put on hold across the US for about a month since governors began ordering that bars, restaurants (except takeout), and theaters stay closed as part of social-distancing and stay-in-place mandates.

But with some states hoping to reopen by the end of April, as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged, theater owners are deciding the proper steps to show moviegoers it’s safe to return to the movies.

Insider spoke with several theater owners and executives who are working out reopening plans. While they all asked to remain anonymous, citing industry concerns, their identities are known and have been confirmed by Insider.

You won’t be sitting near anyone at a movie theater for a while

To start off, it seems likely to feel very much as it did just before theaters closed: a lot of distancing between moviegoers and an emphasis on cleanliness.

Several theater chains are planning to keep their patrons spread out in their theaters by limiting the number of tickets available for showings. There also may be government mandates for how large public gatherings can be, which theaters will have to abide by.

caption Your new movie-theater reality, probably. source Karramba Production/shutterstock

Some owners and executives said this would eliminate reserved-seating options, but one owner told Insider his chain had already retooled its tech to keep reserved seating available. The owner said those who reserve a seat would automatically be placed in one apart from the nearest patron.

Theater owners and executives are also not ruling out having employees wear masks and taking their temperatures. Also, don’t be surprised if you see social-distancing signage on the floor near concession stands, similar to what is cropping up at grocery stores.

Many studios are offering their complete movie catalogs to theaters to entice moviegoers to return

Any theaters that are able to open by the end of the month will be operating in a barren wasteland when it comes to new releases. With that reality, many theaters are planning to offer older titles to try to entice moviegoers until new releases come around, according to theater executives and industry insiders.

Several studios are making their entire catalogs available to theater bookers and are offering favorable terms for the theaters to show them. Studios will offer some titles without a fee, according to one source.

This is all leading up to the theater business hoping to come back in a big way by the weekend of July 17, when Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” is scheduled to open. But a lot of things will have to go right for that to happen.

‘Tenet’ could be the first new release you see in theaters, if everything goes right

Nolan has always been a huge supporter of the theatrical experience, and the business wants to repay him in a big way by making “Tenet” (released by Warner Bros.) the first big movie audiences can see in theaters once the US reopens, according to multiple sources.

“It’s not just showing the movie, but offering so many showtimes as a thank-you to Warner Bros. for having faith in us and not giving up on theatrical,” one theater owner told Insider.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many studios and distributors to drastically change their release slates. Some titles have been sold off to streamers (“The Lovebirds,” “My Spy”), and others have already been made available as Premium On Demand. That includes Universal’s “Trolls World Tour,” which was the first studio movie ever to be made available in theaters and On Demand on the same day.

caption John David Washington in “Tenet.” source Warner Bros.

Nolan is one of the theatrical experience’s biggest advocates, so it’s fitting that “Tenet” would be the first big title to open. Many theaters hope opening soon will get moviegoers comfortable enough so when “Tenet” opens there’s no fear to go to the theater to see the movie.

But that’s not really in the theaters’ hands.

All sources agree that their plans will need to be based on the CDC’s recommendations, any mandates by governors and mayors, and evidence that the rate of new coronavirus cases has flattened. After reopening, several hundred movie theaters were quickly closed up again in China in late March amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Though theater owners seem optimistic, there is the reality that it may remain too dangerous to come together to see a movie even by the time “Tenet” is scheduled to arrive.

“All we can do,” one owner said, “is wait and see.”