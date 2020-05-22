caption Golf will be one of the first professional sports to return in America, with the PGA Tour kicking off with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11. source Kyodo/via REUTERS

The PGA Tour is set to restart with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11.

The first four tour events post-hiatus will be completed without fans in attendance.

The PGA Championship is scheduled to begin on August 6, with the US Open and the Masters coming later in the fall.

Golf is slated to be one of the first professional sports to return to the United States.

After play came to a screeching halt one round into The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass back in March, the PGA Tour is set to restart on June 11.

The tour will once again kick off with the Charles Schwab Challenge, which will be played at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from June 11 to 14. That event, plus the three following tournaments, will all be played without fans in attendance. The PGA will work within national and local guidelines to determine the safety of opening future tournaments to the general public.

caption Brooks Koepka. source Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said back in April. “As we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners, and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

After those first four events, players will finish out the final 10 tournaments of the 2019-20 slate. PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, will play host to the PGA Championship August 6-9, and the schedule will conclude with the TOUR Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club from September 4 to 7.

caption Rory McIlroy. source Reuters/Lee Smith

The 2020-21 tour will pick up straight away with the Safeway Open in Napa, California, from September 7 to 10. The first of the majors, the US Open, will tee off September 17, while the Masters have been pushed back to November 12-15. This year’s Ryder Cup – the first since Team Europe’s victory at France’s Le Golf National in 2018 – will be held in Wisconsin from September 25 to 27.

While the entire tour is subject to shift with the changing tide of the coronavirus pandemic, it appears likely that the PGA will manage to pull off the doctored version of its original schedule to finish out the 2019-2020 season.