How to find your Google contacts in Gmail on a computer, and make them easier to access

caption You can easily find the Contacts app from the Gmail homepage. source Jarretera/Shutterstock

To find your contacts in Gmail, click on the nine-dot waffle style icon in the top-right corner on a Google webpage and then click the Contacts icon.

You can drag any icon, including Contacts, to a different location within the Google apps menu if you want to make any app more readily accessible or demote other apps you rarely use.

You can also simply access contacts.google.com in a web browser.

Gmail makes things pretty easy for you when you want to send an email. You simply open a new message and type in the person’s email address, and if you’re lucky and have sent an email to the person before or they’re in your Google contacts, then it should auto-populate.

Besides storing email addresses, your Google contacts are also handy for storing personal information, like phone numbers, addresses, and birthdays.

So, here’s how to find your Google contacts in a few easy steps.

How to find your Google contacts using your computer

1. Open Gmail on your Mac or PC and log into your account. Click the nine dot grid at the top-right corner of the screen.

caption The so-called nine dot “waffle” icon is officially referred to as the App Launcher. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Scroll down and click the Contacts icon in the dropdown menu.

caption Click the blue Contacts icon. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

And that’s it, you will now be taken to your Gmail contacts, where you can click on a contact to edit or delete it, or add a new contact to your list.

To make navigating your contacts easier, you can also drag the Contacts icon in the apps dropdown menu to the top so it’s easier to access.

caption Click and drag Contacts to reorder your apps. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

For the easiest possible access, simply access contacts.google.com in a web browser.

