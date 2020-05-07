How to find passwords stored on your Android phone, and export or delete them

caption It’s easy to find stored passwords on an Android device. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Your passwords can be stored on an Android phone or tablet using your Google Chrome app.

The passwords stored in the Google Chrome app are linked to your Google account, so you can access them through Google Chrome on a Mac or PC as well.

You can also use the Chrome app to delete any password stored on your Android phone.

It wasn’t so long ago that using the internet meant remembering each one of your passwords individually, and typing them in manually.

Nowadays, we’re blessed to have password managers. Password managers keep track of all your passwords, let you view them at any time, and will let you sign into most sites without typing anything.

If your Android phone is linked to a Google account, then it has its own password manager, which will keep track of all the passwords you use in the Google Chrome app.

These same passwords can be used on any computer that has Google Chrome linked to that Google account.

Here’s how to find, export, and even delete the passwords stored on your Android phone.

How to find passwords stored on your Android phone

1. Launch the Google Chrome browser on your Android phone and tap the three dots in the top-right. On some devices, these three dots will be in the bottom corner instead.

2. Tap the word “Settings” in the pop-up menu.

3. Tap “Passwords” in the next menu. You may need to enter your password, or provide a face or touch scan.

caption You’ll need to verify your identity to open the Passwords menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. You’ll be presented with a long list of websites, each of which has a username or password saved. Tap the site for which you wish to find your password, then tap the eye icon to reveal that password.

5. To copy the password so you can paste it somewhere else, like an email or note, tap the icon that looks like two stacked squares next to it. This will copy the password to your phone’s clipboard.

6. To delete the password, tap the trashcan icon at the top of the screen.

