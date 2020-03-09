WHERE ARE THEY NOW: All of the original ‘American Idol’ winners

caption Carrie Underwood went from reality star to country-music sensation. source Frederick M. Brown/Michael Loccisano/Stringer/Getty Images

“American Idol” aired for 15 seasons on Fox, and was later revived by the ABC network.

Kelly Clarkson was the first winner, and she now has a talk show.

A number of winners, like Jordin Sparks, Fantasia Barrino, and David Cook, have since appeared on Broadway.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“American Idol” aired for 15 seasons on Fox before being revived by ABC.

But prior to its comeback, “Idol” produced a range of talented champions – and many of them are still creating music.

Here’s a look at what the original “American Idol” winners have been up to over the past few years.

Kelly Clarkson was the first winner.

caption Kelly Clarkson has since won a slew of awards. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After being dubbed the original “American Idol” in 2002 at the age of 20, Kelly Clarkson signed a record deal with RCA Records.

After winning, she went on to release her debut album, “Thankful,” and star in the movie “From Justin to Kelly” with “Idol” runner-up Justin Guarini.

Clarkson has also gone on to win multiple Grammys (including best pop vocal album in 2006 and 2013) and other awards.

The singer also served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and she is now the host of her own talk-show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Ruben Studdard has become a prominent gospel artist.

caption Ruben Studdard has been nominated for a Grammy. source Mike Windle/Getty images

Known as the “velvet teddy bear,” a then-25-year-old Ruben Studdard won after beating out the season-two favorite, Clay Aiken.

After his “Idol” days, he’s gone on to make a name for himself in both the R&B and gospel genres. In 2003, he was nominated for a Grammy award in the best male R&B vocal performance category.

Studdard has released multiple studio albums and also appeared on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.”

In 2018, he released a Luther Vandross tribute album called “Ruben Sings Luther.”

Fantasia Barrino has had a varied career since her win.

caption Fantasia Barrino starred in the Broadway adaptation of the “The Color Purple.” source Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images

Since winning “American Idol” at 19 years old, Fantasia Barrino has released numerous studio albums, the last of which was released in 2019.

The powerhouse singer had guest appearances on TV shows like “The Simpsons” and “American Dreams,” and also starred as Celie in the Broadway adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

In 2010, Fantasia went back to reality TV with her own show, “Fantasia for Real” on VH1. The show was short-lived with two seasons.

Carrie Underwood has had tons of commercial success.

Before Carrie Underwood was dominating the charts, she was a 22-year-old college student who won “American Idol” in 2005.

In 2014 and 2015, the country singer was named the top-earning “Idol” alum by Forbes. She’s released multiple studio albums, won seven Grammy Awards, and over a dozen Academy of Country Music Awards.

In November 2017, Underwood suffered what many call a “freak accident” after falling on the steps outside of her house in Nashville, Tennessee. Her injuries resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches to her face.

Currently, Underwood is still releasing music and performing around the US.

Taylor Hicks now co-owns a restaurant.

caption Taylor Hicks dropped a single in September 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In 2006, a then-29-year-old Taylor Hicks beat out Katharine McPhee to win the title of “American Idol.”

Since the show, Hicks has released a few albums, and was reportedly dropped from his label in 2008 after inconsistent record sales. Hicks also had a stint in the Broadway adaptation of “Grease,” and had a Las Vegas residency.

His most recent single, “Six Strings and Diamond Rings,” was released in 2017. But he hasn’t given up music completely – the season-five winner still rocks out a bit at the restaurant, Saw’s Juke Joint in Birmingham, Alabama, where he is the co-owner.

Jordin Sparks is now acting.

caption The “Tattoo” singer has been on Broadway. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Harold & Carole Pump Foundation

Before becoming the youngest “American Idol” winner, ever, then-17-year-old Jordin Sparks was just a high-school student from Glendale, Arizona.

After releasing her 2007 self-titled album that featured hits like “Tattoo” and “No Air (feat. Chris Brown),” Sparks released her sophomore album, “Battlefield,” in 2009.

Sparks then took a break from music to pursue acting. She starred in the 2010 Broadway musical, “In the Heights,” and the movie 2012 movie, “Sparkle” with the late Whitney Houston.

In 2014, she returned to the music scene with a mixtape called “#ByeFelicia,” which was said to be inspired by her split with fellow singer, Jason Derulo.

And in 2015, she dropped her third album, “Right Here Right Now.”

In 2016, the singer starred on a show called “Sugar and Sparks,” which detailed her journey to open her own bakery. Per IMDb, the show did not run for a full season.

David Cook took to Broadway.

caption David Cook is another alum who’s been on Broadway. source Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images

At 25 years old, David Cook beat out David Archuleta to win “American Idol” in 2008.

Known as the rocker of his season, Cook released his self-titled album in November of 2008 and continued to release a few more albums and singles.

Recently, Cook took to Broadway to play Charlie Price in “Kinky Boots” and he released an EP titled “CHROMANCE.”

Kris Allen is still making music.

caption Kris Allen is still touring. source Getty Images

Then-23-year-old Kris Allen shocked many when he beat Adam Lambert on season eight of “American Idol.”

After winning “Idol,” he released his debut, self-titled album with the hit single, “Live Like We’re Dying.” By January 2016, he’d already released his fifth studio album, “Letting You In.”

Allen is still going on tour and, in 2019, he released “10,” which consists of re-worked versions of songs from his previous albums.

Lee DeWyze is still singing.

caption The season-nine winner has dabbled in acting. source Kevork Djansezian/Stringer/Getty Images

Before he was the season-nine winner of “American Idol,” Lee DeWyze, then 23, was a store painter from Illinois.

DeWyze signed with RCA Records and released his debut album, “Live It Up” in November 2010.

DeWyze released three albums after his debut, and went on to lend his voice to songs on a variety of TV shows, like “The Walking Dead,” “Shameless,” and “Nashville.”

The singer has released multiple albums and EPs, with his most recent, “Castles,” debuting in 2019. DeWyze is set to embark on a tour this April.

Scotty McCreery is now an author.

caption Scotty McCreery has added writer to his resume. source Getty Images

In 2011, Scotty McCreery became the youngest male winner of “American Idol” at 17 years old.

In October 2011, he released his debut album, “Clear As Day,” which went platinum. The country singer released a Christmas album in 2012, and another album, “See You Tonight” in 2013.

In May 2016, McCreery dropped his first book, “Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream,” which details information about his childhood, his life on and offstage, and his journey to “American Idol.”

In March 2017, McCreery released his latest single, “Five More Minutes,” which he’s noted as his favorite song he’s ever written. In 2018, he released the album “Seasons Change.”

He’s currently on tour.

Phillip Phillips had a forced three-year hiatus.

caption The singer went on a hiatus but is still creating music. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At 21 years old, Phillip Phillips became the last in the long streak of male winners to win “American Idol.”

In 2012, Phillip Phillips’ debut single, “Home,” which he performed for the first time live on season-11 finale, went multi-platinum. His debut album, “The World from the Side of the Moon” peaked at no. 2 on the Billboard charts.

He released his second album, “Behind the Light” in 2014. Later that year, Phillips’ career came to a pause due to a money-related lawsuit against the “American Idol” production company, 19 Entertainment.

The production company and Phillips settled in 2017, which allowed Phillips to work on music again.

In 2018, Phillips released his latest album, “Collateral.”

Candice Glover was the first female winner in a while.

caption Candice Glover made several milestones during her season. source Mike Windle/Getty Images

At 23 years old, Candice Glover broke the cycle of males winners, and became the first female winner of “American Idol” in years, since Jordin Sparks in 2007.

Her debut R&B album, “Music Speaks” was released in 2014, but Glover said the album was “rushed” and not her.

In 2017, Glover released her first single in four years, “My Mistake.” That same year, Glover took to the Broadway stage to star in the concert show “Home for the Holidays” with winners from other live talent shows, such as “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.”

In 2018, Glover dropped her single, “Break Me.”

Caleb Johnson has had a rough go of the music industry.

caption Caleb Johnson is now in a band. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

During his season, Caleb Johnson became the only finalist in the season to not land in the bottom three prior to the finale.

In August 2014, after winning season 13, then-23-year-old Johnson made “American Idol” history again when he released his debut album, “Testify.” It was the fastest turnaround record in the show’s history of any of its winners.

He might have made history, but the album flopped in comparison to other “Idol” debuts. It peaked at no. 24 on the Billboard 200 charts.

He’s noted as saying his then-record label, Interscope did not support or promote his album. Soon after Johnson parted ways with the label.

In 2016, The Wall Street Journal named Johnson one of the lowest-selling stars of the “American Idol” franchise. That same year, Johnson dropped his latest single, “Holding On.”

Johnson is currently on tour as part of the band Caleb Johnson and the Ramblin’ Saints. The band released an LP in 2019.

Nick Fradiani also entered the Broadway scene.

caption Nick Fradiani won at 29 years old. source Getty Images

Shortly after his “American Idol” win, then-29-year-old Nick Fradiani released his debut music video for his single, “Beautiful Life.”

In August 2016, Fradiani released his debut album, “Hurricane,” which sold 5,000 copies in its first week. In January 2017, Fradiani announced that he parted ways with his label, Big Machine Records.

Earlier this year, the actor took to Broadway to star in the musical “A Bronx Tale.”

Trent Harmon was the final winner of the first round of “Idol.”

caption Trent Harmon was the final winner of the original series. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Trent Harmon was dubbed the last winner of “American Idol” before the show came back in 2016.

Harmon, who was 26 years old when he won, released his debut single, “Falling” shortly after winning season 15.

In 2018, he released his debut album “You Got ‘Em All.”

Read More: