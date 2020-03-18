‘Where does Zoom save recordings?’: How to find your Zoom meeting recordings in 2 ways

caption Your Zoom recordings are saved either on your computer or in the Zoom cloud, depending on your Zoom plan. source Zoom

Zoom recordings are stored either locally on your computer, or in the Zoom cloud, if you’re a licensed user.

Local recording is available to both free users and paid subscribers, but is not supported on iOS or Android.

Note that cloud recording does come with limitations, depending on the plan tier you have.

Here’s how to locate your Zoom meeting recordings, whether they’re in the cloud or on your device.

If you’ve previously recorded a Zoom meeting, it will be stored in one of two places: On the Zoom cloud or on your computer.

The difference is that the cloud is reserved for those who have a paid Zoom account, while those with a free account do not have access to that option. Both free and paid Zoom users can choose to save locally.

Here’s how to find your Zoom recordings.

How to find your Zoom recordings via the Cloud

1. Log into your Zoom account.

2. Select “Recordings” in the left sidebar.

caption Click on “Recordings.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. If you’ve saved any recording to the Cloud, they will be listed under the “Cloud Recordings” tab; if you’ve saved any recordings locally, a record of that will be included in the “Local Recordings” tab.

caption Depending on where you save your recordings, you’ll find it under a different tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to find your Zoom recordings on a computer

1. Go into your computer’s documents folder, or Finder (if you have a Mac).

2. Search for “Zoom.”

caption Search for “Zoom” on your computer. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. You should see a folder with the words “Zoom Meeting” listed in the title as well as other identifying information, click to open the desired recording.

4. Your recording will be listed there, converted as an mp4 file for audio and video meetings, or as a VTT or chat file for a transcript of the meeting or a record of the in-meeting chat.

caption Your Zoom recording, converted as an mp4 file. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’d then simply double click the file to launch it, and you may have to select a playback program, like Quicktime, to listen to or view it.

