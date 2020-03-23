7 places where healthcare workers could get masks, gloves, and other protective gear if they’ve run out

caption Healthcare professionals are facing a shortage of protective gear. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

US hospitals and healthcare workers are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the US, there have been calls for equipment from construction companies, dentists, and veterinarians.

Other businesses, like hair and nail salons, have donated supplies to local hospitals to help the shortage.

Here are some places where healthcare workers may find supplies if they’ve run out.

As the novel coronavirus spreads in the US, hospitals and healthcare workers are facing a dire shortage of protective gear, including face masks and gloves.

The New York Times reported that in hospitals around the US, some doctors are limited to one face mask and have been re-using it in between patient visits, spraying it with Lysol or disinfectant wipes, unsure of the effectiveness. Doctors treating COVID-19 patients at two hospitals in the New York City area told Business Insider’s Jacob Shamsian that they were reusing their N95 respirators.

American manufacturers are ramping up supply, but until hospitals have what they need, other industries are also stepping up to provide masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers.

Here are some places where healthcare workers can get masks, gloves, and other equipment if they are out.

Construction companies

Vice President Mike Pence last week asked construction companies to donate N95 masks to hospitals. Although the masks can be designed slightly differently, according to The Washington Post, Pence said they are “perfectly acceptable for healthcare workers to be protected from a respiratory disease.”

In Syracuse, New York, construction company The Hayner Hoyt Corp. donated 1,200 masks to St. Joseph’s Health, James T. Mulder reported for Syracuse.com.

“I encourage other construction businesses and construction supply companies to see if they have any PPE that they can give to our healthcare providers during this critical time,” Jeremy Thurston, president of Hayner Hoyt, said.

In Polk County, Florida, public schools also donated PPE from their medical and construction academies.

Today we donated cases of supplies from our medical and construction academies — including face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes — to local hospitals. PCPS believes in the power of community partnerships to solve any problem, even this one. pic.twitter.com/naZKK9lohz — Polk County Public Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) March 20, 2020

Painters, mechanics, framers, and many other construction workers could have masks for healthcare workers.

Hair and nail salons

With “nonessential” companies shut down in many states, businesses like hair and nail salons have had to close down.

In New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Inc., an economic development organization, put out a call to local businesses for PPE, and a nail salon and wellness group answered.

URGENT #NewOrleans nail salons, construction companies, dentists, vets, artists, or spa owners: healthcare providers need face masks desperately. Helena Moreno’s office can make a direct connection for pick-up. Please retweet/tag below. Email: sayde.finkel@nola.gov. — GNO, Inc. (@GNOinc) March 21, 2020

I want to give a personal shoutout to @ifelsefi and Star Nails located at 5300 Tchoupitoulas for their generous donation of 300 masks to healthcare providers. THANK YOU! ????♥️????@CWatkinsWDSU — Sayde Faraday (@SaydeFaraday) March 21, 2020

In Attleboro, Massachusetts, a local nail salon donated 350 masks to a local hospital and urged other salons to do the same.

“I want to urge all the nail salon people to also donate to the hospital because they need it right now,” Kyle Vo, owner of Bonsai Nail Bar, told ABC6.

Dentists and veterinarians

Dentists and veterinarians use the same PPE as medical professionals and have been called upon to donate supplies.

In Chicago, Illinois Health & Hospital Association CEO A.J. Wilhelmi asked construction workers, dentists, and veterinarians to consider donating N95 masks, Chicago Business reported.

As Politico’s Joe Kwan-Ho Yun noted, many dentists and veterinarians have tried to stay open, even as other businesses close down. In New York City, for instance, emergency dental and veterinarian services are listed as an “essential” business.

In Toronto, they have also called for donations from these businesses, according to the CBC.

Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital, said PPE “is out there in society,” adding: “We need to gather it and distribute it to the places that need it.”

Tattoo shops

A hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, called the Cloud Nine tattoo shop asking if they had masks, gowns, and gloves, and they sent them what they had.

“Anything we can do to help them out and ultimately it helps everybody out because it keeps our healthcare workers healthy and safe so they can be here for us as well in the event that we get sick,” owner Karri Henning told the local ABC affiliate.

Public donations

Health officials and experts have also warned Americans about hoarding supplies. Citizens with an excess of supplies, such as face masks, can and should make donations.

One doctor in Silverdale, Washington, shared how grateful she was for a respirator donation on Twitter: “I found two boxes on my doorstep this morning. Thank you whoever you are.”

I found two boxes on my doorstep this morning. Thank you whoever you are. This independent doctor is forever grateful. #GetMePPE #ppeisnotoptional pic.twitter.com/sJybfAeEJC — Niran Al-Agba MD (@silverdalepeds) March 17, 2020

If you’re looking to donate, medical workers are in need of protective equipment including masks, gloves, isolation gowns, face shields, and booties. Reach out to your local hospital and see if they need what you have.