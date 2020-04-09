‘Where is my Spam folder in Gmail?’: How to find and clear your Spam folder, or mark messages as ‘not spam’

caption It’s easy to find your Spam folder in Gmail. source Jarretera/Shutterstock

Your Spam folder in Gmail is kept separate from all your other inboxes, and may even be hidden at first, depending on which app you use.

If you’re using Gmail on your desktop, you’ll have to click the “More” option to find your Spam folder.

In the mobile Gmail app, you’ll need to open the main menu to find the Spam folder.

Once you’ve opened your Spam folder, you can read the messages in it, delete them, or bring them to your normal inbox.

Whether it’s junk mail or phishing scams, Gmail’s Spam folder is great for keeping your inbox clear of unwanted email.

And while the Spam folder is designed to just exist without you ever needing to open it – any message in it will be deleted after 30 days, so you don’t need to manage it manually – there may come a time when you do need to find your Spam folder.

The Spam folder can be overzealous, for example, and try to delete an email you need. In this case, you’ll have to go into your Spam folder and take that email out.

Or you might simply want to clear your Spam folder manually, and save yourself some storage space.

In any case, here’s how to find and use your Spam folder in Gmail, whether you’re on a Mac or PC, or using the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to find your Gmail Spam folder on a desktop

1. Open Gmail in any internet browser on your Mac or PC.

2. In the left sidebar, you’ll see all of your folders, including your general “Inbox.” Scroll down until you see the “More” option, and click this to find even more folders.

3. Click on the “Spam” folder. This will be labeled with an exclamation point icon.

caption Your Spam folder will be near the bottom of your folders. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Any messages currently marked as spam will appear in this folder. If you’d like to clear this folder, click the blank check box at the top-left to select all messages, and then click “Delete forever.”

5. If you’d like to bring a specific message back to your general Inbox, open it and then click “Not spam” at the top of the page. This will also teach Gmail not to mark messages like this as spam in the future.

caption You can also click “Delete forever” to delete just this specific spam email. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

How to find your Gmail Spam folder in the mobile app

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Click the three bars in the upper-right corner from any screen to open the main menu.

caption Open Gmail’s menu by tapping the three lines. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and tap the “Spam” option.

caption Open the Spam folder. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. To delete all your Spam messages at once, tap the “Empty Spam Now” option at the top of the page. To delete a single message, tap and hold your finger down on it, then tap the three dots that appear in the top-right. Select “Delete forever” from the menu that appears.

caption You can delete spam in two ways. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

5. To bring a message back to your general Inbox, open a message and then tap “Report not spam” in the gray box. If this box doesn’t appear, tap the three dots in the top-right corner and then select “Not spam.”

caption Not all emails will be labeled with this message. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

