Where to buy baby essentials online during coronavirus-related shortages

caption Baby essentials like diapers, wipes, formula, and fever reducers are difficult to find online and in stores during the new coronavirus pandemic. source sixninepixels/Shutterstock

As a reaction to the novel coronavirus , many people are stocking up on toilet paper and other paper supplies and medications causing shortages and price gouging at both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Though we don’t encourage panic buying and hoarding, we were able to find affordable purchase options for common baby essentials to have on hand.

Many of these products are quickly selling out or appearing at prices well above market retail. We’re doing our best to keep this article updated with in-stock purchase links.

It seems that for some retailers, whether or not a product is in stock can differ by zip code. We’re doing our best to double-check availability for each product, but we’re finding that what’s in stock for some may be unavailable to others.

As stores around the country are struggling to restock toilet paper, hand sanitizer (reminder: hand soap and water is always the best defense against), and now baby wipes, many are trying to stock up on essentials for their baby too.

With kids home because of precautionary measures and many caregivers working from home, it may be more difficult to leave your house for supplies. To put your mind at ease so you can safely snuggle up with your little one at home, here are some baby essentials you can stock up on online. We’ve also made recommendations for how many supplies you may need.

Wipes and diapers

If you have a newborn, you’re going to need a lot of diapers. You can get a 198-pack of size 1 Pampers Swaddlers as a one-month supply. For babies older than 3 months, you won’t need quite as many diapers, but Walmart’s 280-count packs of its Parent Choice brand are an exceptionally good deal.

And of course, don’t forget the wipes. Some stores are already out of some of the larger packs of wipes, but you can get a 736-count refill pack of Target’s Up & Up Sensitive Baby Wipes. As a bonus, if you’re not one of the lucky ones who was able to stock up on toilet paper and are actually running out, baby wipes will come in extra handy. Just be sure to dispose of them properly rather than flushing them down the toilet.

caption For babies under 3 months old, approximately 200 diapers should be enough for a one-month supply. source Pampers

Fever reducers

In the event that your baby gets sick or is even teething and running a fever, you may want to have a fever reducer on hand. Because all infant medication is given by weight, you should always consult with a pediatrician about the right dose before administering it. And always double-check dosage concentrations for the medication before giving – infant drops and liquid children’s medicine are different, so making sure to give the correct amount is incredibly important.

You should also never give infants under 12 weeks old medication for fever unless directed by your doctor because babies that young with a fever need to be evaluated, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The AAP also offers the following medication dosing guide:

Infant acetaminophen (Tylenol) in 160 mg/5 mL dosages

Give 1.25 mL for babies 6-11 pounds

Give 2 mL for babies 12-17 pounds

Give 3.75 mL for babies 18 – 23 pounds

Give 5 mL for babies 24-35 pounds

You can repeat infant Tylenol every four hours and never give more than 5 doses in a 24-hour period.

Infant ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) in 50 mg/1.25 mL dosages

Give 1.25 mL for babies 12-17 pounds

Give 1.875 mL for babies 18-23 pounds

Give 2.5 mL for babies 24-28 pounds

You can repeat doses of infant ibuprofen every six hours. Infant ibuprofen should not be used in babies under 6 months of age, unless directed by your doctor.

Prescriptions

Chances are, primary care doctors’ offices are going to be getting busier in the coming weeks, and on top of that, you may not want to risk exposing yourself or your child to any sickness by taking them in for routine checkups, so it’s a good idea to at least call ahead on any prescriptions your family regularly uses – and yes, that includes for you too.

“Any quarantine will last a minimum of 14 days should it be required. As such, should a family need to self-quarantine, a minimum amount of prescription medication to have on hand would be a two-weeks’ supply. However a one to two months’ supply would be prudent,” said Peter Jung, MD, founder of Blue Fish Pediatrics and an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Be sure to fill any prescriptions for any respiratory-related conditions, such as asthma (medications for inhalers, breathing treatments, etc.) and any autoimmune disorders that may flare up if anyone gets sick.

Formula

As a pumping mom who supplements my breast milk supply with formula for my baby, I admit that it did cross my mind what would happen if I got sick and was unable to provide her with enough milk, so I did do some stocking up on formula, just in case. It was not an inexpensive venture, but it did give me some peace of mind that I could feed her should my milk supply drop.

You may want to consider stocking up on a good two-month supply of formula (this will give you enough in case of a growth spurt, or if something happens, like you drop a can of formula on the ground) for your baby.

And if you’re a breastfeeding mom, it may be a good idea to keep a few cans of formula on hand, in case you get sick and feel too unwell to breastfeed. Be sure to read the CDC’s guidance surrounding the new coronavirus, pregnancy, and breastfeeding. In general, the CDC said that breast milk provides protection against many illnesses, and they recommend proper hand hygiene for all women who are nursing and pumping.

If you’re new to formula feeding and want to stock up, consider ordering a few containers of Rite Aid’s Tugaboos Gentle Infant Formula. Just be sure not to open any formula containers until you actually need them because formula has to be used within one month after opening.

caption Baby formula is good to have on hand whether you exclusively formula-feed, breastfeed, or supplement. source Emma Kim/Getty

Baby food

While baby food might not be an “essential” item in the wake of a true emergency situation, for those of us who don’t exactly want to spend time prepping fresh baby food in the kitchen while working from home or dealing with other children out of school, having some ready-made baby food on hand could be very helpful.

I actually ordered this 16-pack of baby food on Amazon myself. I’m also a huge fan of baby puffs, which again, while not exactly essential or even a key nutritional item for babies, can provide you with some much needed time to get other things done while your baby is happily occupied.

You can get a six-pack of baby puffs (one container usually lasts me about a week for my 8-month-old). And in a pinch, as long as your baby is able to handle the puffs, plain old oat circles usually work just as well and are a more affordable option.

caption Baby food is convenient to have on hand, especially if you’re busy juggling work and kids. source Shutterstock

Laundry detergent

Babies and laundry, go hand in hand, so if you’re stocking up, definitely throw some extra Tide Pods or your favorite detergent in your shopping order.

Telehealth app

While an online health service can certainly never take the place of an in-person visit and you should always seek medical attention in the event of an emergency, now would be a good time to make sure you have access to a telehealth option.

Many insurance plans offer coverage through telehealth apps and sites, so check with your insurance provider to see if they have a specific app. For instance, Blue Cross Blue Shield has an online visit app. Or you can use a general app like Amwell and pay for a visit if you don’t have insurance.

In the event that you don’t want to leave your house, but still have a question about your baby’s health, such as for a diaper rash or other concern, or need a last-minute prescription, seeing a doctor online can be invaluable.