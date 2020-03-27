Bindi Irwin and her husband are selling $50 vegan candles to celebrate their wedding

- source
- Bindi Irwin married her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell during an impromptu ceremony on Wednesday.
- On Friday, the couple announced on Instagram that they’re selling limited-edition candles to celebrate their marriage.
- The candles are said to be cruelty-free, vegan, and handcrafted in Australia from repurposed materials.
- They retail for $50 each, and can be shipped to the US from Australia for an extra $14.95.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are celebrating their marriage with themed merchandise.
On Friday, the animal activist and her husband announced on Instagram that they’re selling a vegan and cruelty-free candle in honor of their wedding. The candle was described in their posts as being limited-edition, though the couple did not specify how long it will be sold for.
It can be purchased now on the Australia Zoo website for $50, and shipped worldwide for an extra $14.95 fee.
The candle, which is said to smell like flowers and nectar, is made from repurposed materials
On the Australia Zoo website, the candle is described as being infused with “the honeyeater’s favourite boronia nectar with banksia, wild rose, Waratah, and finished with a pleasant base of native frangipani.”
“This unique scent is wild and ambitious at first burn as it gently settles into a truly beautiful combination,” the product description reads.
The candle is also said to be vegan, cruelty-free, and made in Australia using repurposed materials. The jar it’s stored in, for example, is crafted from locally-sourced wine bottles, and its cork lid is sustainable. The candle itself is made from natural soy wax.
Fans of the Irwin family will especially love the product’s label, which features a photo of Irwin and her husband surrounded by animals and her family, including her late father Steve Irwin.
You can also buy merchandise that celebrates the couple’s previous engagement
Powell proposed to Irwin at Australia Zoo on her 21st birthday. At the time, she shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, and described Powell as the love of her life.
July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!
To celebrate the engagement, Australia Zoo began selling merchandise with the couple’s faces on it. At the time of writing, a $4.95 magnet, a $2 postcard, and $19.95 tea cup are still available to purchase.
Representatives for Bindi Irwin did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
