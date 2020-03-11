Chick-fil-A is for the first time selling bottles of its sauces in Target, Publix, and Walmart

caption Chick-fil-A is bottling and selling its sauces. source Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is bottling and selling its sauces for the first time through a test in Florida.

The company will sell 16-ounce bottles of its signature and Polynesian sauces in grocery stores and 8-ounce bottles of other sauces at its restaurants.

Chick-fil-A said it will roll out the sauces nationwide later this year if the test is successful.

Chick-fil-A is bringing its dipping sauces to grocery stores for the first time, the company announced Wednesday.

The fast-food chain will sell 16-ounce bottles of its signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces at all Target, Publix, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores in Florida beginning in April.

Chick-fil-A will also make 8-ounce bottled sauces available for purchase in its Florida restaurants. Sauces available in 8-ounce bottles include Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard, and Garden Herb Ranch.

Chick-fil-A said it will consider rolling out the bottled sauces nationwide later this year if the Florida test is successful.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead of Beyond the Restaurant for Chick-fil-A.

The 16-ounce bottles will cost $3.49. Profits from the sales will be donated to Chick-fil-A’s scholarship program for employees, called the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, the company said.