Disney is now selling face masks that help transform you into your favorite characters

caption Some of the face masks will transform you into characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh. source shopDisney

Disney announced on Thursday that it has launched character-themed face masks for pre-order on the shopDisney website.

The masks are sold in $19.99 sets of four, and can be purchased in three different sizes (small, medium, and large).

Up to $1 million in profits made from the masks will be donated to MedShare, which is dedicated to “improving the quality of life of people and our planet.”

Disney will also donate one million masks to the organization, which will then distribute them to “children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities.”

Disney has revealed its latest effort to support people in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the company announced that it has launched character-themed face masks for pre-order on the shopDisney website. Additionally, Disney says it will donate one million of the products to MedShare, an organization that’s dedicated to “improving the quality of life of people and our planet,” according to its website.

“Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work,” a company representative wrote for the Disney Parks Blog. “During these challenging times, we’re using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs.”

Disney’s new masks are not meant to be worn as medical protection, but they do “align with the FDA’s latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks,” according to the company.

Disney is donating some of its new masks and profits from the products

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the company will be donating one million non-medical masks to “children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the US, including California and Florida, that will be distributed by MedShare.”

“Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the US of Disney’s cloth face masks to MedShare, up to $1 million, now through September 30,” according to the post.

The non-medical garments have already proven to be popular among Disney fans

Disney’s new face masks are sold in four-piece sets for $19.99. While some of the designs transform you into characters like Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, others feature prints that represent the “Star Wars” and “Marvel” franchises. The masks are also sold in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

However, it’s not exactly easy to purchase them. At the time of writing, customers must wait in a virtual queue before adding masks to their carts on the shopDisney website. Those who do manage to snag a mask set will also have to wait for their orders, as the products are not expected to ship until June.

caption This message appears when trying to purchase a Disney face mask. source shopDisney

To learn more about Disney’s donation efforts, visit the Disney Parks Blog here. And to purchase a mask, visit shopDisney here.