The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public — here are 14 retail brands now making face masks you can buy online

After learning that a significant portion of people can transmit the novel coronavirus without knowing they’re infected – either because they lack symptoms, or because their symptoms haven’t developed yet – the CDC has recommended the use of cloth face coverings in public settings to prevent community transmission.

Where and when to wear a face mask in public

You should wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores, transit stations, and pharmacies – and especially in areas with significant community-based transmission. If you live in cities such as New York and San Francisco, face coverings are mandatory if you’re going out in public. Exceptions to the rule are children under the age of two, and anyone who has trouble breathing or is otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.

Where to buy a face mask

Some retailers are repurposing their production facilities to manufacture simple cloth face masks available for purchase by the general public. You’ll find 14 brands selling face masks you can buy or pre-order now below.

Most of the masks are pretty similar, with the main difference being the shipping date and features like a pocket for a filter and whether they tie in the back or loop around the ears. You’ll want to wash them before wearing them yourself.

It’s also worth mentioning there are often long wait times and likely no refunds or returns.

How to make your own face mask at home

If you can’t buy a cloth mask or don’t want to wait for the estimated shipping date, you can make one at home using household items, like a bandana and a coffee filter. You can also find an ASL Video Series: Easy DIY Cloth Face Covering on YouTube.

The CDC wants the general public to wear cloth face coverings – not surgical masks or N95 respirators.

The CDC is advising the general public to use cloth face coverings, but that doesn’t mean surgical masks or N95 respirators. Critical supplies should be reserved for those who need them most, such as healthcare workers. Cloth face coverings also don’t replace other CDC guidelines; it’s still essential to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

Non-medical grade masks are mostly about protecting other people from your germs, but an efficient one will help you decrease your own risk.

Wearing face masks in public is firstly about social responsibility – protecting others from your germs – more than protecting you from them. A simple, imperfectly fitted mask can be very effective at trapping droplets from your coughs and sneezes, a recent study showed. Even if you don’t feel sick, you could easily be one of the estimated 25% of contagious people with coronavirus who feel completely fine. “If everyone wears a mask when in public, the ones who have illness in them, whether symptomatic or not, will not contaminate the environment,” Chris Ziebell, an emergency medical director for US Acute Care Solutions, told Business Insider.

But, if you properly wear a mask with decent filtration and two layers of a heavy material (including cotton), you can decrease your own risk. Although it’s most important for your own safety to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and avoid touching your face.

14 retailers now making cloth face masks you can buy online:

Caraa

Caraa, a popular bag company, has launched Caraa Cares to sell reusable, washable, non-medical grade masks with elastic loops made out of repurposed materials from its production line. Inside, there’s also a moldable wire for the bridge of your nose. You can buy a pack of five for yourself or purchase a pack to donate to relief efforts. Caraa will be matching all mask pack purchases and donations.

You can preorder them now, and they’ll ship May 3-May 15.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason’s mask pack includes five non-medical, reusable cotton masks with an anti-microbial coating on the inner layer which should last for 30 washes according to the product description.

Buck Mason has pledged to donate one mask for every one mask it sells. You can also donate directly through its site without buying yourself any. But, demand combined with the prioritization of donation masks means you can expect your personal masks to ship by the week of May 18.

Helen Jon

Helen Jon’s Los Angeles factories are making reusable non-medical grade masks out of its swimwear fabric. You can buy masks with or without a foam insert. According to the company, the insert helps hold the shape of the mask around the nose and may make it slightly easier to breathe while wearing.

The company says it is selling them below their cost and is donating additional masks to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Masks are estimated to ship within 10 days after ordering.

Citizens of Humanity

Citizens of Humanity has repurposed its sewing facility to produce masks for frontline responders, including hospitals, healthcare workers and children’s advocacy groups. More recently, it’s started offering 100% cotton, washable masks in five-packs for the general public.

There’s a limit of five packs per order. The latest batch available for pre-order is expected to ship the week of April 27.

Avocado

Avocado is best known for mattresses. Its face masks are made out of two layers of 100% GOTS organic certified cotton and based upon a publicly available pattern. The company says they’re selling the masks at cost, not for profit. Orders are limited to one per household.

Reformation

Reformation’s non-medical, reusable masks are tied on. The fabrics vary from Tencel to cotton blends, and they take one to two weeks to ship.

Alice and Olivia

Alive and Olivia’s washable, reusable masks are double-layered and designed so that you can remove the stitching to add a filter.

You can buy as many as five at a time. Since the company is manufacturing them in real-time, they’ll ship in approximately two weeks. Orders placed now are expected to ship out May 15.

For every mask sold, Alice and Olivia is donating one to communities in need.

Etsy

Etsy has a plethora of mask options. This cotton mask pictured above has a pocket for a filter to be inserted and wire sewn over the bridge of the nose for a secure fit. Currently, they’ll be shipped out within eight business days.

Vida

Vida’s mask is two layers of 100% cotton and has adjustable straps and a metal nose-piece for a snug, personalized fit. Each mask has a pocket for a filter and comes with one PM2.5 six-layered activated carbon filter which the company says effectively blocks airborne contaminants. They also come in a variety of colors. You can expect your delivery between April 28 and May 7.

According to Vida, 10% of the profits are donated to SF-Marin Food Bank & Food Bank NYC.

To coordinate donations and bulk orders of 1,000 masks or more, email bettertogether@shopvida.com for more information.

Matteo

Matteo’s face masks are made of 100% cotton with 100% linen ties. They’re also double layered with a pocket. Since the masks rely upon whichever fabrics are available, there’s no way to tell which color you’ll receive.

They should ship within seven to nine business days.

Custom Ink

Custom Ink’s face masks use a single-ply blend of cotton and spandex, with coverage that’s about the same as what you’d get from a single layer of T-shirt fabric (which you can make at home) in comparison to other two-ply options. These masks are similar to the single-ply “quick cut T-shirt” option listed by the CDC.

Orders are estimated to ship on April 23.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary’s masks are made with 100% cotton muslin. They’re divided into men’s and women’s options, but the only difference is in patterns. The company says they will donate one mask for every one bought.

As of now, orders are expected to ship the week of April 19. The company says credit cards will not be charged until shipped.

Nation LTD

Nation LTD’s non-medical, reusable face masks are available in a handful of animal prints and have a 100% recycled cotton lining. Orders are expected to begin shipping May 1.

Los Angeles Apparel

Los Angeles Apparel’s masks are made from 100% cotton and have an adjustable nose bridge. They also come in a variety of colors and patterns. The company says the purchase of face masks by consumers helps to fund its donations of masks to other essential services.