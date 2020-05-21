You can now buy a face mask that looks like Fiona the hippo’s snout from the Cincinnati Zoo

caption The Cincinnati Zoo is selling adult and toddler-sized face masks with the famous Fiona’s snout. source The Cincinnati Zoo / @cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Three years ago, Fiona the hippo became a star at The Cincinnati Zoo after she was born premature and the zoo staff nursed her back to health.

Now, the zoo is selling face masks with Fiona’s snout for adults and kids.

The face masks are available for $19 and $17, respectively, and will not ship until after June 1.

Face masks are becoming a part of our everyday wardrobe, so why not have some fun wearing one?

Fans of “Schitt’s Creek” can buy a face mask with “Ew, David” on it thanks to an Etsy seller, Carole Baskin from “Tiger King” is selling two cat-inspired face masks, and now, The Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio is following suit with its Fiona the hippo pick.

Three years ago, Fiona the hippo went viral after she was born premature and the zoo staff nursed her back to health. Since then, the zoo has continued to share pictures and videos of the hippo’s life all over social media.

The face masks are designed with the famous hippo’s snout and are available in adult and kid sizes for $19 and $17, respectively.

According to the zoo’s website, the two-layer non-medical grade face shield was designed as a protective face cover and can be worn over medical masks. The listing also states the face masks are not eligible for return or exchange and that all orders made after May 19 will not ship until after June 1.

Profits made from the mask sales will go toward supporting the zoo and the animals while it’s closed.

If the hippo face mask isn’t up your alley, the zoo also has other animal-themed face masks available for purchase, including cheetahs, red pandas, sloths, and giraffes.