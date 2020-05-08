The US is facing a meat shortage, but you can still buy beef, pork, poultry and more at these online retailers

source Rastelli’s

It might be tough to find meat right now – everyone from small local butcher shops to Costco and web-based direct-to-consumer purveyors is in short supply – but it’s not impossible to track down and there’s no reason to panic.

Below are the places we’ve had recent success with, and we’ll continue to update this running list as we see fit.

Some brands may have difficulty keeping up with demands. In light of this, we’ll note any delays of which we’re aware.

The meat shortage continues, and it’s becoming harder and harder to find what you’re after both locally and online, especially when it comes to beef and pork.

According to a Stephens analyst, roughly one in five Wendy’s restaurants are out of hamburger meat as of Tuesday, May 5. And pork processor Smithfield Foods, which is reportedly responsible for about four to five percent of US pork production, shut its Sioux Falls, South Dakota facility in April until further notice, according to a company press release.

The head of the department of agriculture at Purdue University says beef and pork production capacity is down 40% from last year, and Tyson, the world’s second-largest supplier of poultry, beef, and pork, ran a full-page ad in Sunday’s New York Times stating that “the food supply chain is broken.”

It is an Omnivore’s Dilemma to boot, and while it’s true that meat supplies are dwindling, all of the above may not be cause for panic.

While your local superstore and/or butcher might not have their full menu available right now, meat is still being produced, and we’re here to point you towards the online retailers and subscription services we’ve had success with recently ourselves.

General meat purveyors

LaFrieda Meat Purveyors: LaFrieda Meat Purveyors sells beef (and veal), pork, poultry, and lamb, but the three-generation-old New Jersey-based vendors are best known for their fresh and dry-aged cuts of USDA Prime Black Angus beef: bone-in rib and strip steaks, tomahawks, and burger patties made from short rib, brisket, and dry-aged beef.

Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative: The Grass Roots Farmer's Cooperative provides pasture-raised beef, pork, and poultry from a cooperative of families producing small batches of some of the highest-quality animal protein you can get your hands on.

Porter Road: Porter Road has all the basic meats, but while the steaks are great, we're a huge fan of the sausages and bacon. The brand hasn't announced any delays and plans on restocking regularly.

Snake River Farms: Snake River Farms offers top-notch, responsibly produced meat, and it's also available in bulk. The brand's US-based Wagyu is an excellent – and much more affordable – alternative to Japanese Wagyu.

Rastelli's : This veteran New Jersey outpost sells responsibly-raised meat in single servings and in bulk. Boxes of different bundles and cuts of meat are available, but you can also subscribe to regular shipments with a 5% discount. The company is experiencing delays and expects to deliver items within 7-12 business days.

ButcherBox: While most meat subscription services offer pre-existing bundles, ButcherBox lets you curate and build a box yourself. Heads up, though: At the time of this writing, there's a waitlist to join.

Thrive Market: Thrive Market is a subscription-based online superstore of sorts, selling certain things, like meat and seafood, in bulk.

Specialized meat purveyors

d’Artagnan: One of the earlier DTC meat distributors, d’Artagnan started out selling foie gras to New York City chefs in 1985, but quickly branched out. Now the company offers game birds, beef, veal, duck (from muscovy and moulard to Rohan duckling), truffles, and plenty more.

Holy Grail Steaks: Very few meat purveyors in the United States offer Japanese Wagyu, but in addition to its US-raised beef, Holy Grail stocks several choice cuts of the rich, marbly stuff (though be aware that it rings in at top dollar).

Crowd Cow: A subscription-based delivery service known for top-notch cuts of meat from livestock that lived the high life, Crowd Cow offers delicacies like Japanese Wagyu, organic and grass-fed American cattle, and so on. On the brand's site, you'll also find a variety of fresh and smoked fishes, predominantly from fishing cooperatives. Subscriptions start at $99 with free shipping and the company is currently offering a 5% discount on every shipment. Crowd Cow hasn't reported any service delays, but did put out a note on Covid-19 stating that its team is working round the clock.

Goldbelly: Goldbelly facilitates deliveries to all 50 states (when and where possible) so that you can, for example, send Anchor Bar Buffalo Wings to your friends or family in Hawaii.

Goldbelly facilitates deliveries to all 50 states (when and where possible) so that you can, for example, send Anchor Bar Buffalo Wings to your friends or family in Hawaii. Omaha Steaks: If you’re after meats from the American heartland, look no further. Bison, ribs, roasts, veal, ham, and bacon; it’s all there.

Meal kits

Meal kit delivery services come with everything you need to make delicious dishes at home – including any meat required for a certain recipe. It’ll be more expensive overall than buying meat and produce separately, but it’s a smart way to ensure you get all of your ingredients at once

Home Chef: Fresh, chef-designed meals based on your preferences (like calorie-conscious or vegetarian). Starting at $6.99 per serving.

Blue Apron: Blue Apron offers well-balanced meals made from responsibly sourced ingredients. Meal kits start at $7.49 per serving.

Sun Basket: Sun Basket offers sustainably-sourced meals, three ways: oven-ready, pre-prepped, and classic (meaning the prepping and cooking is up to you). Starting at $10.99 per serving. Deliveries might be delayed according to this Covid-19 update.

HelloFresh: A box of high-quality, fresh ingredients shipped directly to you from the farm for $7.49 per serving. The brand also offers flexible meal plans so you can skip a week here and there, as well as swap recipes. HelloFresh hasn't reported shortages or slow-downs, but according to its Covid-19 update, you'll receive an email if there are any issues with your order.

Dinnerly: "Unfussy and affordable" weekday meals are what Dinnerly advertises, and that description is spot-on: at $4.49 per serving, it's the most budget-friendly meal plan or kit we've found yet. According to the brand's most recent Covid-19 update, your delivery date might shift depending on where you live.

Non-meat meat delivery options

If sustainability is on your mind, you’re thinking of transitioning to a more plant-based diet, or members of your household are vegetarian or vegan, you might want to consider signing up for a non-meat meal kit service, too. At the very least, you’ll have backup options for dinner if you do run into meat delivery issues at some point.

Blue Apron: Blue Apron also offers vegan and vegetarian meals, including some featuring the Beyond Meat burger. Meal kits start at $7.49 per serving.

Blue Apron also offers vegan and vegetarian meals, including some featuring the Beyond Meat burger. Meal kits start at $7.49 per serving. Purple Carrot: Purple Carrot offers healthful, plant-based meal kits starting at about $9.99 per serving. Options include protein-rich and carb-rich dishes. Note that Purple Carrot is currently experiencing some delays.

