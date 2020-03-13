What to buy for your pets if you’re practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic

caption During the coronavirus pandemic, pet owners can stock up on basic pet supplies on sites like Chewy, Petco, and Amazon. source Soresto

Stocking up on necessary pet supplies means you won’t have to venture out to the store or veterinarian for pet essentials like food or medicine.

Signing up for autoship at Chewy or Petco for important pet supplies ensures that you won’t run out of food, medications, or other supplies.

Interactive pet toys can provide extra entertainment and engagement for your dog or cat, whether you’re working remotely or simply staying home to practice social distancing.

With the new coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, governments have instituted travel restrictions and health officials are recommending social distancing measures such as working remotely, staying home as much as possible, and limiting public activities. If you’ve been stocking up on such staples as toilet paper, bottled water, and non-perishable food items, don’t forget to prepare for your pets’ needs as well.

Although infectious disease experts have not found any evidence to suggest that dogs or cats can become sick with the COVID-19 virus or spread it to humans, keeping pet essentials on hand means you won’t have to hurry to the pet store if you run out of something your pet needs.

Certain essentials all pet owners should have on hand include pet food, your pet’s prescription medications, flea and tick preventives, and waste-removal supplies like cat litter and disposable poop bags. Don’t forget some fun interactive toys to keep your pets occupied while you’re spending more time at home.

Here are five things to stock up on for your pets:

Pet food

Running out of pet food is simply not an option. Don’t wait until you’re down to your last can or scooping out the final serving of the kibble from the bag. Stock up on a month or two supply, or consider buying through a company that offers an autoship service so you never run out of food again. Get 30% off your first order of pet food from Chewy when you select autoship at checkout, plus save an extra 5% to 10% on select brands on future autoship orders. Petco is offering 30% off your first repeat delivery order, plus earn 5% back on all future repeat delivery orders with your Pals Rewards membership.

Prescription medications

Plan ahead and stock up on your pet’s medications before you get down to the last few pills. If you run out of a vital medication, you might have no other choice than to drive over to your veterinarian for a last-minute refill. Petco offers 30% off your first prescription order when you sign up for repeat delivery, which means you’ll never have to worry about remembering to refill your pet’s prescription.

caption Remember to have a supply of flea and tick preventive for your pet. source Frontline

Flea and tick preventives

Fleas and ticks will seize any opportunity to invade your pet. It’s always a good idea to keep a few months’ supply of flea and tick preventive on hand, especially as the weather warms and fleas and ticks become active. For recommendations on flea and tick preventives and treatments, check out our guides for dogs and cats.

Waste-removal supplies

Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves, but don’t forget about your pet’s hygienic needs. Depending on your pet’s bathroom requirements, keep a month or two worth of cat litter, poop bags, and puppy potty pads.

Interactive pet toys

Many companies are encouraging employees to work remotely during the coronavirus outbreak. Your pet will be happy that you’re home all day, but you still need to get your work done. Interactive toys will help keep your dog or cat entertained and engaged so you can stay focused at work.

For dogs, check out toys like Outward Hound’s Nina Ottosson interactive dog puzzles. Hide treats inside and let your dog use their nose, paws, and brain to figure out how to get them. And of course, there’s always the tried-and-true Kong rubber toy. Stuff with canned food, treats, and/or peanut butter and freeze, and your dog will stay occupied for as they work to get the food out.

For cats, smear a healthy treat like plain yogurt or even some canned cat food onto the LickiMat Cat Mat and freeze, and your cat will jump at the challenge of licking up the yummy goodness. Or check out the Cat Amazing Interactive Treat Maze and Puzzle Feeder, which harnesses your cat’s natural instinct to hunt and explore with three levels of difficulty for a continuous challenge.