Amazon and Walmart are facing shortages and delays of essentials like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, but you might find them on one of these alternative websites

Toilet paper

Look to bulk suppliers like Total Restroom, which normally sells toilet paper to companies, schools, hotels, stores, and more.

You may not be able to find your favorite brand, but if you’re in a pinch, any toilet paper should do. And Total Restroom has a LOT of toilet paper.

Office Depot and Target also have limited stock, both in-store and online. There’s also Popcart’s supply finder, which lets you know when high-demand items are in stock at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. That’s just not very often.

Cleaning and pet supplies

Lots of places sell cleaning and pet supplies, including all the major pharmacy chains: Walgreens, CVS, and Rite-Aid. All three offer delivery.

Grocery website Boxed also sells household essentials at wholesale prices and delivers them straight to your door. And Costco is a great place to buy supplies in bulk, although you have to act quickly after orders open to get delivery within a week.

Home goods

If your mixer breaks while you’re making that first batch of sourdough, you’re not out of luck. Amazon delays might break your heart, but you can always get the appliance they won’t ship you at a smaller store.

Macy’s and Bed Bath & Beyond are both still selling home goods online, and amazing deals can be found at both.

Toys, games, and gifts

Stores may be closed, but kids need to be entertained all the same, and birthdays and special occasions continue to be celebrated, even if just at home.

Etsy is a great place to support independent artists and artisans (although bigger companies have their fingers in the Etsy pie as well). Every kind of toy imaginable is available on Etsy, as well as custom-made clothes, jewelry, and even furniture.

Eggs and other grocery products

Grocery stores shelves may be emptier than they’ve been in years, but unsold food is piling up elsewhere: family-owned farms.

Now is a great time to support your local, family-owned farms. Many small farms usually sell to restaurants and other commercial customers, but now that many restaurants and commercial venues are closed, farmers are finding themselves with lots of product and nowhere to sell it.

You can buy through The Chef’s Warehouse, which delivers gourmet meats and specialty foods to many metropolitan areas. Or find a local farm near you by searching “family farm near me” in Google, or on LocalHarvest’s website. Buying directly from one is a fantastic way to ensure that farmers – and your family – stay fed.

Electronics and work-from-home gear

Yes, there’s always Best Buy. And you can get most electronics you may need from Best Buy, even the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is sold out on Amazon.

But fewer people may know about Fry’s, CompUSA, and Newegg, all computer-oriented retailers that sell pretty much anything you need to make your work-from-home transition easier.