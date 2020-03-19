7 places to buy wine online

source Naked Wines

Online wine stores are the place to shop if you want to stock up without the hassle of transporting all of those bottles to your desired destination.

The best places to buy wine online include Wine.com for its extensive selection, ReserveBar for its premium and limited-edition wines, and Drizly for its convenient one-hour delivery.

You must be 21 years or older to order from these sites and receive your package. Keep in mind any additional shipping fees and state restrictions on alcohol delivery.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, some companies are changing delivery standards to minimize social contact, while others may have limited stock. See detailed updates from individual services below.

Hosting large gatherings may be out of the question right now, but sometimes having a quiet night in is enough of an occasion to break out a bottle of wine – and even better if you don’t have to leave the house to get it. Online options require minimal energy but deliver on all the perks. Just remember to read the fine print and plan on having someone 21 or older to sign for the package.

If you’re looking for an ongoing delivery service, check out the Insider Picks ranking of the best wine subscriptions on the internet here. Otherwise, you’ll find a list below of the places that will deliver wine straight to your door.

Below are 7 solid options for delivering wine to your door:

Wine Insiders

source Wine Insiders/Instagram

Wine Insiders is essentially an online wine store with both individual bottles and a lot of multi-pack options, including six-bottle cases based on themes like Thanksgiving, Halloween, judge favorites, and staff picks. There’s also a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Shipping: $14.95 shipping on orders of five bottles or less, and free shipping on orders of six bottles or more. They’ll generally arrive two to three business days after your order is placed. Currently, Wine Insiders ship to all states except Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah.

All shipments must be signed for by an adult over 21 years old, and packages can’t be left on your doorstep or delivered to a PO box. Fees may apply if your wine returns to the company as undeliverable. If you work during the day, it’s smart to send your box to either a convenient local pick-up location or your business address to ensure delivery.

What to buy:

Check out our other great wine guides

source Vinebox

No matter how many apps you have on your phone or how many books you’ve read, buying wine is never an easy process. With so many varietals and vineyards to choose from, it’s hard to discover if you’d prefer a Cabernet Franc to Cabernet Sauvignon without taste-testing both. And even then, there are so many regions to choose from. Enter wine subscription clubs. See more: the best wine subscriptions.

The size, shape, construction, and style of a wine glass can dramatically alter how the wine will taste. Find the best overall wine glasses for everyday use and different types of wine in this guide. See more: the best wine glasses.

There’s nothing like a glass of wine after a long day, but getting into the bottle can be a hassle without a good wine opener or corkscrew. To get that cork out as easily as possible, you should get the best one around. See more: the best wine openers and corkscrews.

Wine.com

source Wine.com/Instagram

Wine.com boasts the world’s largest online wine selection, plus the convenience of home delivery or pick-up from convenient local stores (like Walgreens) that may be open late or on weekends. It’s a good place to find your old favorites, discover new wines, and shop collectible and boutique wines. As an additional perk, Wine.com sells gift baskets, glassware, and other wine accessories.

Currently, new customers can use the code “NEW2020” to get $20 off your first order of $100+.

Shipping: Shipping depends on the number of bottles and total size and weight of your order, but can reach $30 per order. If you want to pick it up yourself, there are more than 10,000 participating locations including Walgreens, Duane Reade, and Safeway. If you choose this option at checkout, you’ll get an email when your order is ready for pick-up, and you’ll have five days to grab it. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, we suggest calling the location beforehand just to double-check that you can pick up.

Wine.com also has an annual $49 membership called the StewardShip program that gets you free shipping on every order for a full year with no purchase minimum. Either way you order, an adult signature is needed to get your package.

What to buy:

ReserveBar

source ReserveBar/Instagram

ReserveBar is an online premium wine and spirits store. They carry everything from scotch, gin, and wine to moonshine, cocktail mixers, and chardonnay that arrives with Waterford wine glasses.

The company has a luxury collection, limited edition bottles, and top trending gifts to skim through. They also offer high-end gift packaging and do custom engraving, perfect for those looking to gift a really good bottle of liquor with a personalized message. High-brow options aside, ReserveBar also has plenty of wine for less than $50.

Currently, you can use the code “STOCKUP25” at checkout to get $25 off four or more bottles.

Shipping: Shipping fees depend on your state and the weight of your order, but the base costs are $15.97 for ground shipping, $34.97 for two-day express, and $67.97 for overnight express.

All shipments must be signed for by a 21-year-old adult. Products have a “ship to” section that shows which states allow delivery of that particular liquor or wine. Select cities can use ReserveBar Express and get fine spirits and champagne delivered to their door the same day.

What to buy:

NakedWines.com

source NakedWines.com

NakedWines is like a “Shark Tank” for independent wines, and it has an “Angel” membership program that crowd-funds independent wine labels across the globe. Angel members get up to 60% off listed prices among other perks – just for depositing $40 a month into a wine “bank account” they can use whenever they want. NakedWines.com also gives out $100 vouchers often. You can get one just by taking a 30-second quiz on the site.

Shipping: NakedWines charges $10 in shipping fees for orders under $100. For orders $100 and more, delivery is free – except for Hawaii (+$70) and Alaska (+$130). Wines will be delivered in two-to-six business days (Monday-Friday or Tuesday-Saturday) during regular working hours, but make sure that there is someone over 21 years old who can sign for the package.

What to buy:

Macy’s Wine Cellar

source Macy’s Wine Cellar

Yes, Macy’s delivers expertly selected wine to your door. You can buy by the bottle, or by selections of six or 12. You can also shop by alcohol percent, style, and price, among other filters.

You can get a lot of wine (15 bottles) for as little as $6 per bottle (plus free shipping), but it’s worth noting that those deals are part of the Macy’s wine club. Unless you cancel, you’ll receive a new case every three months, and you’ll be charged for it (and not at the special prices of your first shipment). However, there’s no obligation to continue, and you’ll get an email reminder before you’re charged.

Shipping: Unless otherwise stated, shipping is $19.99 for your first case (up to 15 bottles) and $14.99 for any additional cases purchased within the same order. If you regularly shop from Macy’s Wine Cellar, there’s an option to pay $89 annually for unlimited free shipping on up to five different home addresses.

What to buy:

FreshDirect

source FreshDirect

Note: As of 3/18/20, delivery timeslots and various products on FreshDirect are selling out quickly. FreshDirect is adding timeslots and restocking products constantly to accommodate demand.

FreshDirect is one of the best grocery delivery services in New York City. It has a limited delivery scope, but it carries pretty much everything (including beer, wine, and liquor) that you’d pick up at your local store. Like a regular store, it also runs weekly deals.

Shipping: Check eligibility via zip code. FreshDirect delivers to counties on the East Coast. There’s a $30 minimum on orders, and there is a $5.99 delivery fee.

For a morning or early afternoon delivery (two-hour time slots), you must place your order by 6 p.m. the day before. For a late afternoon or evening delivery (two-hour time slots), you must place your order by 11 p.m. the day before.

What to buy:

Drizly

source Drizly/Instagram

Note: As of 3/17/20, Drizly announced precautions like outside delivery, contactless ID scanning, and the elimination of customer signatures to minimize contact with its delivery people.

Like ReserveBar, Drizly offers other kinds of alcohol in addition to wine. Best of all, it delivers the exact wine you need in under an hour, and it doesn’t mark up prices. Most of its 3,000+ wine offerings are affordable (less than $20) and nearly half of its stock is red wine.

Shipping: For one-hour delivery, the fee is $5 per order. In New York City, most stores offer delivery for free, but some areas may have increased fee zones and higher minimums based on your address.

For larger shipments, shipping fees can vary depending on the store you order from, but it will be a flat rate price. You’ll see the final shipping cost in your cart when you check out.

What to buy: